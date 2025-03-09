Over two decades ago, I faced a period of significant chaos when I left a well-paying banking Job in Nigeria to embark on a journey to South Africa. Unfortunately, things did not unfold as planned in the latter part of my stay there, leading to what I perceived as a self-inflicted chaos. There are various forms of chaos in life, self-inflicted chaos; environmental chaos, stemming from the endemic problems and limitations in our natural environments; family-triggered chaos, stemming from parental or family backgrounds; and demonic chaos, chaos resulting from the activities of demonic forces aimed at frustrating our lives and ultimately weakening us.

Let me take you back to my story. I reached a point in South Africa where I became penniless.

“If a man die, shall he live again? All the days of my appointed time will I wait, Till my change come” (Job 14:14)

I had been employed as a consultant by a Diamond Mining company for a period of time, but when my contract expired, it was not renewed, dumping me into the xenophobic socio-economic environment of South Africa where hatred for Nigerians and other African countries was a hubby for many South African employers. I was interviewed by top banks, oil and gas companies, among others–there was no offer. Bills piled up. Needs skyrocketed. I began to question my decision to leave Nigeria. Did i hear God very well? No, I didn’t hear him at all. I was flogging and beating the hell out of my emotions. My mental health was stretched to the limits. I often walked long distances on foot due to a lack of funds, and occasionally, some kind-hearted individuals provided assistance.

This was a self-inflicted chaos, as I had resigned from a well-paying banking job in pursuit of better opportunities in South Africa.

I struggled to pay my rent and was scammed out of the last rent payment, resulting in being denied access to my apartment. Additionally, robbers hacked into my personal account and stole all my remaining funds. During this challenging period, I also lost my mother, and my relationship with former fiancée broke down. All hell was let loose on my life. It was a textbook definition of chaos. It felt like I was facing adversity from all directions. Despite these hardships, I did not lose my faith but sought solutions through prayers and counselling from one of my mentors in South Africa, a dear servant of God. One day, while sitting on my small bed in a cramped bedroom, wallowing in regret and self-pity, I cried out, “God, where are you?” I picked up a book by Bishop Francis Wale Oke titled “Complete Turnaround” and found a chapter there where he challenged readers to make a sacrifice to transform their hopeless situations. It was my divine encounter.

In that small room with minimal furnishings, I found myself lying on a half-sized bed. Despite the deplorable conditions, I considered myself fortunate to have a place to rest. Occasionally, I would visit others just to have a meal, reflecting the chaotic state of my life at that time. Despite holding two degrees in Engineering and having five years of experience with three multinational organizations, I struggled to secure employment.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

On this particular night, I sat on my bed, reading through the book by Bishop Francis Wale Oke. He challenged me in the spirit to make sacrifices to the Lord during times of chaos and uncertainty. I asked myself, “what do I have? Nothing. Suddenly, i remembered that I had R200 ($15) left with me for food for the next 1-2 weeks. I felt compelled by the Holy Spirit to donate this money to a nearby local church. Without hesitation, I walked to the church and made the donation, despite the difficult journey back home and the doubts that plagued my mind.

In the weeks that followed, my situation took an unexpected turn. I received a call from Nigeria informing me that my previously denied UK visa had been approved. Long before I travelled to South Africa, I had applied for a UK student visa but had been denied on the ground that my agent submitted a forged bank statement. In fact, i was banned for 5 years. So, when someone called told me that the UK embassy had changed their mind and had sent me a letter of approval, i just laughed it off–it must be a scam. I was banned for 5 years. Skeptical, I contacted the UK embassy in Nigeria, and they confirmed the news, instructing me to come to Nigeria with my passport for my student visa. I was stunned. This God! With no funds for a ticket, I reached out to a friend in the US, who generously sent me $800 as a loan, covering the cost of my ticket and leaving me with additional funds for immediate needs.

“Behold, I go forward, but he is not there; And backward, but I cannot perceive him: On the left hand, where he doth work, but I cannot behold him: He hideth himself on the right hand, that I cannot see him: But he knoweth the way that I take: When he hath tried me, I shall come forth as gold” (Job 23: 8-10)

This experience marked the beginning of a new chapter in my life, teaching me the power of faith and the importance of trusting in God’s timing, even in the face of overwhelming difficulties.

Before I ever considered donating my last bit of money to a church, as inspired by the Holy Spirit, I had tried everything possible to resolve my chaotic situation. With no job prospects, I sought ways to leave South Africa for a better opportunity. It is important to recognize that there is always something at your disposal to overcome chaos. Although I lacked money and employment, I possessed two degrees, substantial work experience, and the ability to write.

I began applying for MBA scholarships across Europe, submitting essays to support my applications. Unfortunately, I did not receive any responses from these institutions. Fast forward to when my friend sent me $800 to facilitate my return to Nigeria. I needed a new admission letter and a bank statement to support my passport request at the embassy. I feared that my visa application would be denied without these documents.

A few days after arriving in Nigeria, my brother informed me that a university in the UK had sent me a package. Inside, they found an offer for an MBA program with a £4,000 scholarship. I was astonished. I proceeded to the embassy with the admission letter but without a bank statement. To my surprise, they issued the visa on the spot, and I traveled to Scotland. Upon arriving in Scotland, I visited the university. To my delight, it was the period when all MBA students were being flown to France for an all-expense-paid business training trip. I was included in the team, and we went to France. The rest, as they say, is history. My life changed forever. Today and by the grace of God, I hold six degrees with a doctorate from a prestigious University in Europe; consulted for more than seventeen world class organizations in Europe and North America; written 15 books and have been used by God to bless so many people around the world, all by the grace of God and to His glory alone.

This experience demonstrated how the Lord transformed my chaos into triumph. It is a story of faith, resilience, spiritual sensitivity, perseverance, and obedience. Today, my ministry was born out of this chaos. If you are currently facing a chaotic situation, do not give up. God allows chaos to reset us. Just as Jonah was swallowed by the fish to be transported to his place of destiny, chaos can serve as an opportunity for a divine reset. You are not empty. There is a pot of oil in your home. There is a rod in your hand. You only have not discovered them. That is the secret to ending your chaos.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

