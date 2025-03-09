Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has again asked the incumbent Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to ensure that allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him are investigated openly and transparently.

Mr Saraki insisted that an open and transparent investigation is necessary to uphold the integrity of the Senate and restore public confidence in the legislative institution.

The former senate president made these remarks in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

Mr Saraki had earlier asked Mr Akpabio to ensure open probe into the sexual harassment saga.

His fresh advice comes in response to Mr Akpabio’s recent claims that certain individuals from Kwara and Adamawa States wanted him removed as senate president because he hails from the Niger Delta region.

While the senate president did not mention names, his statement appeared to have targeted Mr Saraki and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who had urged him to submit to an open probe into the allegations.

Also, Messrs Saraki and Abubakar are the only prominent people from Kwara and Adamawa who had publicly advised Mr Akpabio to submit himself for open investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.

The petition

In an interview with Arise Television, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Mr Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on 8 December 2023.

On a separate occasion, she further alleged that Mr Akpabio had insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration on the Senate floor.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had officially submitted a petition to the Senate on the allegations against Mr Akpabio.

The petition, signed by Zubairu Yaqubu, who described himself as a concerned Nigerian citizen from Kogi Central Senatorial District, accused Mr Akpabio of harassing Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan sexually. It also accused him of abuse of office and obstruction of legislative duties.

The senate president, presiding over the plenary that day, referred the matter to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions and directed the committee to report back within four weeks.

Shortly after, the Senate voted to suspend Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months over alleged misconduct and refusal to comply with the chamber’s sitting arrangement during the plenary session on 20 February.

Many Nigerians have expressed concerns about the timing of her suspension, with suspicions that it was a retaliatory move linked to her accusations against Mr Akpabio.

However, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, explained that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for flouting the Senate Standing Rules and not over allegations of sexual harassment against Mr Akpabio

Saraki stands by his advice

Mr Saraki said he stood by his earlier advice to Mr Akpabio with the argument that a transparent investigation on the issue is essential to ensuring that the Senate is not perceived as an institution that tolerates sexual harassment, gender bias, victimisation, or abuse of power.

“Once again, Dr. Saraki maintains his earlier suggestion to Akpabio and the Senate leadership on the allegations raised by the Senator from Kogi State.

“An open, transparent, and honest investigation of the allegations is still needed to ensure that the Senate is not cast in the image of an institution that is tolerant of sexual harassment, gender bias, victimisation and mistreatment of women, abuse of office, and enthronement of the culture of silence,” he said.

Mr Saraki emphasised that such an investigation would promote public trust and reassure the international community of Nigeria’s commitment to justice and institutional integrity.

“By having such an investigation, the general public and the international community will have more confidence in our legislative institution.

“People like Dr. Saraki have made huge sacrifices in defending the integrity of the legislative institution and will not desist in speaking up for the right thing to be done. May God bless our institutions and our country”.

Not a political or ethnic issue

Mr Saraki insisted that his position was driven solely by the need to protect the credibility of the Senate and not based on political or ethnic sentiments.

He argued that he would have given the same advice regardless of Mr Akpabio’s political affiliation or regional background.

“Again, Dr. Saraki is of the firm belief that his suggestions are for the benefit of the legislative institution. So, he will repeat the same suggestion no matter where the Senate President comes from and whichever party he belongs to.

“It is not because the incumbent is a member of the APC, that the former Senate President is from the PDP or that the former is from the South-south zone while the latter is from the North-central zone. Far from it. It is disingenuous and crude to describe Dr. Saraki’s comment along those primordial lines.

“This issue is definitely not one in which Akpabio should exploit ethnic sentiments, political division, or regional proclivity. This will neither be in his own interest nor that of the institution over which he is presiding. He should face the reality on the ground and do what is right,” the statement said.

Mr Saraki further stressed that sexual harassment and gender discrimination are serious issues that affect countless women daily, and as such, they must be handled with transparency.

“The former Senate President believes that when a sensitive matter suggesting sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and mistreatment of women comes up anywhere, it evokes the pains that thousands of women across the nooks and crannies of our society experience daily. Thus, when it is raised in a place like the legislative institution, it is an opportunity for us to handle it with utmost openness and transparency to ensure that justice is not only done but glaringly seen to be done,” the statement said.

