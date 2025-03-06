Justice A.O. Owoeye of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned the alleged $340,000 fraud case involving Ezekiel ThankGod, former manager of gospel artiste Mercy Chinwo, till 14 May, for hearing.

The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a three-count charge against him, amounting to $340,000, bordering on money laundering and dishonest conversion.

One of the counts reads: “That you, EZEKIEL ONYEDIKACHUKWU THANKGOD and EEZEE GLOBAL CONCEPTS LIMITED sometime in 2023, directly retained the sum of $260,494 (Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety-Four USD) in EEZEE GLOBAL MINISTRY Zenith Bank Plc account number, which sums you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity, the dishonest conversion of the said sum, property of Mercy Chinwo and Judith Kanayo.”

The offence is contrary to Section 18(2)(d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He was to have been arraigned alongside his company, Eezee Global Concepts Limited, on 17 February 2025, but his absence stalled his trial.

The court had also issued a bench warrant for his arrest and ordered him to appear on Thursday either by the subsisting bench warrant or by production by his counsel.

Court proceedings

His counsel, Monday Ubani, SAN, also assured him that he would be in court on the adjourned date.

At the resumed sitting on Thursday, prosecuting counsel Bilkisu Buhari informed the court of the prosecution’s readiness to arraign the defendant who was present in court.

“The matter is for arraignment, and subject to the court’s overriding convenience, we are ready to commence,” she said.

Justice Owoeye, however, held that: “There is an administrative procedure on this matter, and I cannot proceed until the determination of the procedure.”

The ongoing legal battle between both parties took a new turn in January.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Lagos issued a warrant of arrest against Mr Onyedikachukwu.

