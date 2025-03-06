The Ogun State Government has shut down a steel manufacturing company, Quantum Steels Nigeria Limited, located at KM 16, Ikorodu-Sagamu Road, Ogijo, after an accident killed two factory workers and injured many others.
This is just as the police said they were investigating the industrial accident that occurred on Sunday at about 6 p.m.
A blast from one of the factory’s machines left seven Nigerian and expatriate workers seriously injured.
Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the state commissioner of police, Lanre Ogunlowo, said reports reaching him indicated that two persons died in the accident.
The police spokesperson in Ogun, Omolola Odutola, said the incident was reported at the Ogijo Police Division by Joseph Adewale, a staff member of the company.
“Upon receiving the report, police detectives promptly visited the scene of the incident, conducted an initial assessment, interviewed relevant persons, and documented evidence, including photographs,” Mrs Odutola said in a statement on Thursday.
She identified the victims as Daniel Bala (Male, 28 years), Mutiu Olajide (Male, 39 years), Godwin Solomon (Male, 27 years), Maduabuchi Onwe (Male, 27 years), Ajun Kumar (Male, 37 years), an expatriate, Chandan Kumar (Male, 50 years) – an expatriate and Rakash Kumar (Male, 30 years), also an expatriate.
Mrs Odutola said the injured persons were receiving medical treatment at Rolayo Hospital, Ikorodu, Lagos State.
“A thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion and ensure compliance with industrial safety regulations. Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” she said.
She urged companies and industries to prioritise workplace safety and adhere strictly to safety protocols to prevent such incidents.
The commissioner of police, Mr Ogunlowo, also said investigation had begun into the development but did not confirm if arrests had been made.
The police boss said the factory was shut on Wednesday.
The State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, said the state government sealed up the factory to ensure that a safety audit was conducted.
He said reports reaching him indicated that a Nigerian and a foreigner died in the incident while others had varying degrees of injuries.
Mr Oresanya said the state government shut down the factory to protect lives, properties and the environment while investigation was ongoing.
“We will do a thorough investigation on the remote and immediate causes of the explosion to prevent future reoccurrence,” the official said.
