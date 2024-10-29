The Senate on Tuesday granted President Bola Tinubu permission to reimburse the Kebbi State Government with over N15 billion for the construction of Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi.

The upper chamber also approved a refund of over N9 billion to the Nasarawa State Government for the construction of Lafia Cargo Airport.

The decision was taken after considering a report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, presented during the plenary by its Vice Chairman, Haruna Manu.

The fund would be reimbursed to the states through the issuance of promissory notes. A promissory note is a signed document containing a written promise to pay a stated sum to a specified person or the bearer at a specified date or on demand.

President Tinubu requested the reimbursement on 15 May after the federal government took control of the two airports’ ownership.

Report

Mr Manu, the senator representing Taraba Central Senatorial District, presented his report. He said members of the committee visited the two airports for inspection and discovered that the facilities were constructed in accordance with the procurement law’s provisions.

The senator also noted that a team from the Federal Ministry of Aviation had inspected the airports and was satisfied with their construction and operations.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said the Bureau of Public Procurement certified the constructions and thereafter recommended approval of the reimbursement to the state governments.

“That the proposed amount due for reimbursement to Kebbi State Government as reviewed by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) is N15,137,336,095.88, for Construction of Sir, Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, project by the Kebbi State Government and the sum of N9,542,651,786.11 be reimbursed to Nasarawa State Government for the construction of Lafia Cargo Airport

“The Federal Bureau of Public Procurement has ascertained and certified that due process was followed accordingly,” the senator said.

Debate

The majority of the senators who contributed to the debate supported it.

Isah Jibrin, the senator representing Kogi East, said his state has also received approval to construct an airport.

Mr Jibirin noted that when the airport is completed, the Kogi State government would also request a refund to transfer ownership to the federal government.

Aminu Abbas, Adamawa Central senator, said the airports would reduce insecurity and develop the economy of the states.

He, therefore, urged his colleagues to support the reimbursement.

Sunday Agadaga, the senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, argued that the airports would improve investment in the states.

After the debate, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, put the request to a vote, and a majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

Mr Jibirin subsequently approved the reimbursement to the state governments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

