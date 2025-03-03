Muktar Yarima, the lawmaker representing the Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano State, has come under attacks by his constituents for distributing sorghum and millet to them as Ramadan palliatives.

The constituents expressed their anger on social media where they displayed the grains and mocked the lawmaker, saying they are not horses who feed on sorghum.

In a short reel, a commentator, Abba Wrecca, shows a video of security guards flogging beneficiaries to make them queue under the sun.

“These are the Sorghum and Millets, a member representing Tarauni and an in-law to Rabiu Kwankwaso is sharing to the people of his constituents (sic); he is now a celebrity with people taking selfies with him and with some of the beneficiaries enjoying under the air conditioning system at the distribution site,” Mr Wrecca, wrote in a Facebook post.

In another video, some residents are deriding the items, adding that other lawmakers shared motorcycles, plots of land and other goodies, unlike in Tarauni where millet and sorghum was being distributed.

“I swear to God, my mother will not eat this thing in the month of Ramadan”, a constituent said.

Another commentator, Umar Mai Rice, said the lawmaker shared the grains because he grew up eating them.

ALSO READ: Police arrest man for allegedly killing wife over Ramadan food

“Oh my God, We are not horses. Even horses have stopped eating sorghum,” Dayyib Usman wrote.

Another protester, Zakareeyah Xavi, posted, “He has disgraced the people of Tarauni Federal Constituency. Tell him that he is a representative of the people, not horses.”

Some constituents reportedly abandoned the grains at the distribution centre in the Tarauni local council area.

However, supporters of the lawmaker responded that the lawmaker also distributed rice and beans.

