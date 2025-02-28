Most Newspaper headlines today featured news of the crisis rocking the Lagos State Assembly.
Daily Trust reported, “Controversy trails Obasa’s dramatic return as Lagos Assembly Speaker.”
|
“Lagos Assembly Crisis: Why I Resumed As Speaker – Obasa,” The Matrix reported.
Daily Trust wrote, “Lagos Assembly crisis: Obasa, Meranda claim speakership.”
While Punch’s headline read, “I am loyal to Tinubu, but my actions are mine – Obasa.”
“Obasa: I remain Lagos Speaker,” The Nation reported.
According to Blueprint, “Like Rivers, Obasa leads 4 lawmakers at plenary, insists ‘I remain speaker’”
Meanwhile, The New Nigerian reported, “Tension in Kaduna community as one allegedly dies, two injured from air force personnel bullets.”
The Guardian wrote, “How systemic inefficiency, complicity aid multi-trillion naira illicit trade.”
“Akpoti-Uduaghan spits fire over war with Akpabio,” Daily Sun said.
The Weekend Hope said, “Sexually abused, enslaved female returnees recount Libya’s ordeal.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
