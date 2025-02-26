Plan International Nigeria, an independent humanitarian non-profit organisation, has condemned the growing trend of medicalised Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), where healthcare professionals perform the procedure under the “guise of safety.”

The organisation warned that this practice undermines efforts to end FGM by 2030 and called for stricter legal measures against medical practitioners involved.

In a statement to commemorate the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM this February, the organisation described medicalised FGM as a violation of medical ethics and human rights.

It urged the Nigerian government to explicitly prohibit the practice in national health policies and strengthen enforcement of existing laws, including the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and the Child Rights Act.

The statement, signed by Plan International Nigeria’s Advocacy and Youth Programme Officer, Jonathan Abakpa, noted that over 20 million girls in Nigeria have undergone FGM, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of global cases.

“FGM is a grave human rights violation, affecting at least 200 million girls worldwide. As an organisation, we recognise the critical need to align efforts toward ending this harmful practice,” the statement read.

The organisation noted that its position aligns with global treaties such as the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and Nigeria’s VAPP Act.

Domestication of VAPP Act

The organisation called for increased awareness campaigns to educate communities about the dangers of FGM and provide psychosocial and economic support for survivors.

“Ending FGM requires collective action, stronger policies, and sustained advocacy. We urge governments, civil society organisations, communities, and individuals to join us in taking bold steps toward eliminating this harmful practice.

“Governments at all levels must fully implement and enforce existing laws that prohibit FGM, including the VAPP Act and the Child Rights Act,” the statement added.

The organisation also called on states that are yet to domesticate the VAPP Act and the Child Rights Act to do so without delay. It also proposed legal provisions that would criminalise the failure to report FGM cases, ensuring accountability at all levels.

Support for survivors

Beyond legal measures, the organisation emphasised the need for comprehensive psychosocial and economic support for survivors, urging governments and civil society organisations to invest in community-led programmes that provide counselling, medical care, and economic empowerment opportunities for affected women and girls.

Recognising the role of traditional and religious leaders in influencing societal norms, the group called for expanded grassroots awareness campaigns to educate families about the dangers of FGM.

It said: “Additionally, we call for increased funding and capacity-building for law enforcement, social welfare agencies, and civil society organisations engaged in the fight against FGM.”

Need for action

Plan International Nigeria noted that while global commitments have strengthened the legal and policy frameworks against FGM, the practice continues to threaten the lives of millions of girls worldwide.

The organisation also warned that policy declarations alone are not enough, urging stakeholders to prioritise enforcement, community-driven interventions, and survivor-centred support systems.

“The time for promises has passed—now is the moment for bold, sustained action to protect the next generation and accelerate efforts to end FGM by 2030,” the organisation stated.

