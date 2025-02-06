The Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board, Rilwanu Mohammed, stated that the suspension of the activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has impacted the distribution of family planning commodities.

He explained that the suspension has led to challenges in ensuring a steady supply of family planning commodities to health facilities across the state.

He made the remarks during an advocacy visit by members of the Civil Society Organisation, Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD), on Thursday in Bauchi.

Mr Mohammed explained that USAID was responsible for the last-mile distribution of family planning commodities to primary healthcare facilities across the state.

“However, with the suspension of their activities, these facilities are now facing stockouts, in spite of the increasing demand for family planning services at the community level,” he added.

He further revealed that the board was holding meetings to ensure that family planning commodities reached all health facilities and that there was no diversion of supplies.

Expressing regret over the suspension of USAID’s activities, which resulted from a decision by US President Donald Trump, Mr Mohammed emphasised the negative impact on family planning services in the state.

He also mentioned that the Bauchi State government had allocated N50 million Naira as counterpart funding for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to supply family planning commodities.

Mr Mohammed also commended the J4PD for its ongoing efforts in advocating for family planning, immunisation, and other maternal, newborn, and child health services.

Speaking on behalf of J4PD, Bashir Hassan, a knowledge and communication specialist, assured that the organisation would continue to support the agency in raising public awareness.

He emphasised that increasing the uptake of healthcare services woulagencyd contribute to the state’s economic development.

