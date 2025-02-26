In a world where real incompetence wreaks havoc on public welfare, it is nothing short of outrageous that some security officials choose to indulge in far-fetched conspiracy theories rather than confront the harsh truths. Major Hamza Al-Mustapha is a prime example. For decades, he has peddled ridiculous narratives; from claiming that Californium naturally occurs in Borno State and is the sinister root of insecurity, to alleging that he uncovered and thwarted many coup plots against Abacha. These assertions, built on a foundation of sheer nonsense, are indicative of a broader malaise amongst security officials in many third-world nations. Rather than accepting responsibility for their failures, these people prefer to cloak their incompetence in the guise of conspiracies. Al-Mustapha’s career has been marred by an obsession with fabrications that distract from the abysmal realities on the ground. His recent claim about Californium in Borno State is just the latest episode in a long saga of delusions. According to him, this rare element occurs naturally in the region and its very presence is somehow responsible for the state’s chronic insecurity; a result of external forces eager to exploit it. This outlandish narrative is scientifically unsound and a desperate attempt to shift attention away from the glaring issues of mismanagement and incompetence that plague the nation. Long before this, during the early 2000s at the Oputa Panel, Al-Mustapha had already made similar claims. He boasted of having discovered many coup plots against General Sani Abacha; an assertion that remains unsubstantiated and laughably implausible.

It is not difficult to see the pattern here. Al-Mustapha’s unfounded theories are a classic diversion. Instead of addressing the genuine issues, such as the misallocation of resources, poor governance and the lack of effective policy implementation, he chooses to propagate a narrative that places the blame squarely on unseen external forces. This is not a clever strategy. It is a feeble excuse used by those too cowardly or inept to acknowledge their own failings. When a nation struggles with providing its citizens with basic amenities such as portable water, stable electricity, basic security, decent education and accessible healthcare, it is laughable to pin these shortcomings on a mythical external enemy. The problem is not the result of a secretive cabal or a hidden hand manipulating events from afar. It is the outcome of an endemic culture of incompetence and mismanagement that has taken root in many African states, Nigeria included. The Nigerian Air Force, for instance, has repeatedly bombed innocent civilians in tragic displays of incompetence. How can one credibly argue that such calamitous errors are the work of external forces rather than a simple, brutal reality of incompetence? One could almost imagine the delusional justifications that conspiracy theorists might concoct, which is to blame the “white man” for the technological prowess behind the fighter jets that failed so miserably or alleging that there is a grand external plot designed to destabilize the nation. These arguments, however, crumble when confronted with the evidence of rampant ineptitude.

It is time to face a harsh truth. The grand narratives of external manipulation are nothing more than a smokescreen. They serve only to absolve those in power of the responsibility for their failures. When basic public services are beyond reach and security forces routinely commit atrocities in the name of misguided authority, the notion of a clandestine external enemy is both absurd and a grotesque distraction. The truth is stark and unyielding. African nations like Nigeria have, for far too long, been trapped by their own systemic failures. The focus should be on reforming the institutions, improving governance and cultivating accountability. Instead, we are left to witness a parade of farcical claims designed to obscure the true culprits of endemic incompetence and corruption. The seductive allure of conspiracy theories lies in their simplicity. They offer a tidy explanation for complex problems. Instead of grappling with the multifaceted challenges of governance, infrastructure and social welfare, it is much easier to say, “It was not us; it was someone else.” This narrative is particularly appealing in societies where critical thinking has been stifled by years of propaganda and a culture of unchallenged authority. Many Nigerians and citizens in other developing nations, have been lulled into a state of complacency by these grandiose yet hollow proclamations. They are encouraged to admire the supposed intellect of people like Major Hamza Al-Mustapha without questioning the veracity of his claims. This is not an act of patriotism. It is pure intellectual dishonesty.

The reliance on conspiracy theories as an explanation for national woes is not limited to isolated cases or persons. It represents a broader psychological escape mechanism, which is a refusal to confront the inconvenient reality that the state has consistently failed its people. Instead of investing in tangible solutions such as modernizing infrastructure, improving education and overhauling the healthcare system, leaders and officials prefer to indulge in mythical narratives. The notion that external forces are behind every misfortune is a crutch for those who are unwilling to admit that their own incompetence has been the primary obstacle to progress. This culture of blame-shifting and denial has far-reaching consequences. It stifles accountability and creates an environment where incompetence can flourish unchecked. Attributing failures to invisible external forces means that officials can escape the scrutiny that should compel them to reform. And this is not a conspiracy, but it is a deliberate abdication of responsibility and a moral failing that has left millions of people in a perpetual state of deprivation and insecurity. The stark reality is that Nigeria and many other nations are plagued by a lack of basic human dignity. Access to potable water, reliable electricity, secure neighborhoods, quality education and basic healthcare are not luxuries but fundamental rights that should be guaranteed by any functioning state. But these are the very areas where the government has persistently underperformed.

The brutality of this failure is not only measured in economic terms but in human lives lost and opportunities squandered. It is a tragedy that could have been averted if leaders had the courage to face their shortcomings and invest in practical solutions rather than resort to conspiracy-laden rhetoric. The time has come to dismantle these pernicious myths and demand real change. A change that is driven by competence, transparency and a genuine commitment to public welfare. At the moment, the extravagant conspiracy theories propagated by Major Hamza Al- Mustapha and his ilk are nothing more than a feeble attempt to deflect attention from a harsh and undeniable truth. The real enemy is not lurking in the shadows but is embodied in the rampant incompetence and corruption that pervades our institutions. We must confront our own shortcomings head-on, instead of resorting to fantasizing about external saboteurs. Only by acknowledging and addressing these internal failings can we hope to secure a future where basic human needs are met, and national progress is not hampered by the convenient lies of conspiracy theorists. The brutal reality is clear. There are hardly any external conspiracies to blame, only our own failures and it is high time we stop hiding behind myths and start demanding accountability.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

