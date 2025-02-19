Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle visited the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Wednesday to witness a thrilling clash in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The match saw Ikorodu City stage a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Plateau United.

Ikorodu City, eager to build on their away point against Nasarawa United after a hard-fought draw with the Solid Miners in Lafia over the weekend, faced a stern test against Plateau United.

The visitors, who had lost only one of their previous seven games, took the lead in the 38th minute through Albert Hillary.

Hillary’s goal stunned the home crowd just before halftime and provided a slender advantage going into the second half.

Determined to avoid their first home loss in over five months, Ikorodu City rallied behind their enthusiastic supporters.

The turnaround came in the 74th minute when Abdulmalik Olatunji pulled Ikorodu City level.

Just six minutes later, Tosin Oyedokun put them ahead, and despite Plateau United’s subsequent efforts to equalise, Ikorodu City’s resolute defence held firm to secure all three points.

The win propels Ikorodu City to fifth place with 38 points from 25 matches, just one point behind Abia Warriors, who recently climbed into the top four after defeating Enugu Rangers.

Meanwhile, Plateau United remain perilously close to the relegation zone with 28 points.

Chelle’s presence at the match was a big boost for the home lads, and it comes after visits to Super Eagles players in Europe.

Hot contest in Ibadan

The midweek action provided further excitement across the league.

In Ibadan, Lobi Stars and Shooting Stars played out a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Joshua Akpan opened the scoring for Shooting Stars in the 18th minute.

However, a brace from Lobi Stars’ Ossy Martins in the 35th minute and during first-half stoppage time saw Shooting Stars chase the game.

Though Sodiq Ibrahim levelled the scores for Shooting Stars in the 52nd minute, it wasn’t enough to get them the maximum points they badly coveted.

Martins, Lobi Stars’ two-goal hero, was sent off for a second booking for dissent in the second half, but his teammates held on for a precious point in Ibadan.

Other results

In another contest at Ikenne, Sunshine Stars and Kano Pillars settled for a 1-1 draw.

Sunshine Stars’ Chidozie Iwundu put his side ahead in the 59th minute, only for Kano Pillars’ Eshimutu Gomino to equalise in the 76th minute.

Elsewhere, Bayelsa United and Nasarawa United shared the spoils in a 2-2 encounter, with Rabiu Abdullahi and Ifeanyi Ogba scoring for Bayelsa United, while Idris Ajiya netted for Nasarawa United.

Tornadoes edged out Heartland 2-1 thanks to Ismail Sarki’s strikes in the 59th and 89th minutes, despite an early goal from Heartland’s Terdoo Shimangade in the 6th minute.

The action continued with Akwa United and Rivers United playing to a 1-1 draw. Ubong Friday put the visitors in front in the 7th minute.

Abson Mare, in the 52nd minute, equalised for Akwa United.

