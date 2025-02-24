Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been inaugurated as the seventh democratically elected governor of Ondo state.

The Swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, the state capital.

Mr Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in ceremony marks the start of his first and only full four-year term as governor, following the passing of his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu in 2023.

Mr Aiyedatiwa served as Mr Akeredolu’s deputy governor from 2021 to 2023. He was sworn in as governor after his death.

Constitutionally, he is only allowed to serve one full term in office after completing Mr Akerodolu’s term.

In November 2024, he was declared the winner of the fiercely contested governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor secured 366,781 votes to defeat the former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 117,845 votes.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Aiyedatiwa thanked the people of Ondo State for electing him and his deputy into office.

He assured them that his administration would deliver the dividends of democracy and their “show of love will not be taken for granted.”

He pledged to prioritise the welfare of every Ondo resident, especially the most vulnerable population.

“Our dear Sunshine State has witnessed tremendous progress in infrastructural development, provision of social amenities and public buildings, while we have kept on the front burner the social well-being of the people.

“We have impacted the state positively in agriculture, health, revenue generation, urban renewal, rural roads construction, education, employment, investment promotion and entrepreneurship.

“We like to assure you that the overwhelming renewed mandate you have freely given to us has further placed on us a huge burden of leadership and we promise never to rest on our oars.

“I and my deputy, We make a solemn pledge this day that we shall lead and govern with the fear of God and utmost dedication to the progress of the state,” the governor said.

Tribute to Akeredolu

Mr Aiyedatiwa praised his former boss, Mr Akeredolu, for his contribution to the development of Ondo State.

He acknowledged the role Mr Akeredolu played in his ascension to the governorship of Ondo State.

“Permit to express special gratitude to my immediate predecessor, our visionary leader, the late Arakurin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN CON, who worked tirelessly to develop our state for about seven years before he took a glorious bow to join the saint triumphant.

“We must not forget this courageous and personable leader who literally emptied himself in the service of Ondo state and Nigeria as his legacy continues to inspire us to continue to build upon the foundations he laid.

“I am particularly indebted to him for choosing me as his deputy and for his public and undisguised prophetic declaration at about this time four years ago,” he said.

Pardon of convicts

In commemorating his inauguration and exercising the prerogative of mercy, Governor Aiyedatiwa granted state pardons to 43 convicts sentenced for various offences.

“This administration, on the 24th of December 2024, considered the list of some convicts deserving of the mercy of the governor of Ondo State, and on this day, I am exercising that authority, that power conferred on me to pardon some convicts who have been sentenced or condemned for various offences.

“Today I am setting free a total number of 43 of them,” he said.

