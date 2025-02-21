The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops have in the last one week eliminated a total of 82 terrorists, nabbed 198 others and rescued 93 kidnapped hostages.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, a major general, made this known while giving an update on the operations of the military on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Kangye said the troops also recovered 152 assorted arms and ammunition as well as five magazines among others.

He said troops recovered 86 and 2,040 assorted weapons and ammunition comprising 46 AK47 rifles, 18 locally fabricated guns, 19 dane guns, three pump action guns, 1,165 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and 128 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

He added that troops also recovered 600 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammo, 51 cartridges as well as other three assorted arms and 96 assorted ammunitions.

Mr Kangye said the troops apprehended 22 perpetrators of oil theft in the South-south region and foiled oil theft estimated to the tune of about N587 million.

According to him, the breakdown includes: 366,530 litres of stolen crude oil, 117,320 litres of illegally refined AGO and 600 litres of DPK.

“Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 38 crude oil cooking ovens, 27 dugout pits, 22 boats, teo speedboats, 60 storage tanks, 34 drums and 32 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include three pumping machines, one tricycles, three motorcycles, five mobile phones and two vehicles among others,” he said.

The defence spokesperson said the troops of Operation HADIN KAI recorded the surrender of 41 terrorists comprising 10 adult males, 12 adult females and 19 children within the North-east theatre of operation.

He said the terrorists surrendered with one PKT gun, one AK 47 Rifle with two magazines, one AK 101 Rifle with two magazines, 135 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 59 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo and 28 rounds of 5.56mm ammo.

According to him, gallant men and women of the armed forces will continue to carry out constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of all Nigerians in line with our constitutional roles.

(NAN)

