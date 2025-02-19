Dear Readers,
At about 3:00 GMT, our X account was hacked. We are currently reviewing how the hacker was able to bypass our Two-Factor Authentication to gain access.
We are also working to gain complete access to our account as quickly as possible.
You can still read our stories on our website and all our other social media pages.
We apologise for the inconvenience.
