Sevilla FC President, José María del Nido Carrasco, has expressed openness to the idea of his club playing a friendly match in Nigeria, acknowledging the growing support the Spanish club enjoys among Nigerian football fans.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES during the #LaLigaEXPERIENCE event facilitated by StarTimes, Mr Carrasco stated that while there are currently no concrete plans for such a match, Sevilla would be willing to explore the opportunity should it arise.

“As of today, we have no plans to do so, but we are open to playing friendly matches there, as well as anywhere else in the world, that will help us continue to make ourselves known. We want to take the Sevilla FC brand beyond the borders of Spain and Europe, and of course, we would like to play a friendly match in Nigeria if the possibility arises,” Mr Carrasco said.

Growing Nigerian fanbase

Sevilla FC’s presence in Nigeria has been steadily growing, both on and off the pitch.

The club has actively engaged with Nigerian football, having signed Nigerian players (Chidera Ejuke, Kelechi Iheanacho and Adams Akor) in recent months and fostering collaborations with the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Beyond the pitch, Sevilla’s digital footprint in Nigeria has expanded significantly.

Francisco Lozano, Sevilla’s International Communication Manager, highlighted the club’s increasing popularity among Nigerian football enthusiasts.

“We have detected a large amount of Nigerian fans on social media, and we also receive some Nigerian fans at our local matches. Right now, Nigeria is the leading country on our X (formerly Twitter) Sevilla FC English Page and among the top 10 globally across our social media accounts. We are glad to be working with Nigerian players on the pitch and also creating good content for Nigerian fans on social media,” Mr Lozano told PREMIUM TIMES in Seville.

Precedent for European Clubs playing in Nigeria

The idea of European clubs playing a friendly in Nigeria is not unprecedented.

In 2018, Atlético Madrid played a high-profile friendly against the Super Eagles B team, in Uyo.

The match, part of the GOtv MAX Cup, saw the La Liga giants secure a 3-2 victory in front of an excited Nigerian crowd, reinforcing the strong connection between Spanish football and Nigerian fans.

The match was particularly memorable as it marked Fernando Torres’ farewell appearance for Atlético Madrid before his retirement.

Manchester United also visited Nigeria in 2008 as part of their pre-season tour.

The Premier League and UEFA Champions League holders at the time played a friendly match in Abuja, drawing significant attention from Nigerian football lovers.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand were absent, the majority of United’s star-studded squad, along with then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson, graced the occasion, further strengthening the club’s bond with Nigerian supporters.

Additionally, Portsmouth, then a strong Premier League side, also visited Nigeria in 2008. Led by Nigerian stars Nwankwo Kanu and John Utaka, Portsmouth played against Manchester United in a friendly match in Abuja, which the Red Devils won 2-1.

It’s believed that with increasing social media engagement and notable Nigerian players in the squad, a potential friendly in Nigeria would not only excite local fans but also solidify Sevilla’s brand as a truly global football institution.

