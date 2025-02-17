Nigerian stocks advanced by 2 per cent last week, extending a bull run that has helped the market return 5 per cent this year on the back of investors’ increased interest in industrial goods stocks.

The market’s bright start to 2025 is finding a major boost in the generally strong performance of listed companies, some of which have announced dividends.

The earnings reports of big corporations like UBA, GTCO, Access Holdings, Dangote Cement and Seplat are yet to be published even though they will likely be the catalyst that may shape the direction the bourse is heading in the short term.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will increase in value with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Nascon

Nascon tops this week’s pick for currently trading significantly below its intrinsic value, brightening its chances of strong price appreciation in the future.

The salt maker’s price-to-earnings (PE) is 9.7x, its relative strength index (RSI) is 68.9.

FCMB Group

FCMB Group appears in the pick for currently trading below its intrinsic value. Its PE ratio is 1.4x at the moment, while its RSI is 53.9.

First Holdco

First HoldCo makes the cut for trading below its intrinsic value. The PE ratio of the lender is 1.6x, while its RSI is 44.

Dangote Cement

Dangote Cement appears on the list for trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks. The cement manufacturer’s PE ratio is 17.9x, while its RSI is 73.8.

Julius Berger

Julius Berger makes this week’s list for currently trading below its underlying value. The company’s PE ratio is 13.9x, and its RSI is 0.

