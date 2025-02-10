One hundred seventy-six graduands on Monday bagged first class across various faculties at Bayero University, Kano’s 39th convocation ceremonies.
The vice chancellor of the university, Sagir Abbas, noted in a pre-convocation press conference that 275 PhD students also graduated, 2,590 students received master’s degrees, and 535 received postgraduate diplomas.
Mr Abbas said 4,402 graduands would receive degrees, diplomas and certificates at the ceremonies which will run for a week.
The vice chancellor said the university also conferred honourary doctorate degrees on Sani Bello, a former military administrator of Kano State, and Auwalu Rano, a businessman, for their support of humanity and the development of education in Kano.
Mr Abbas said Mr Bello initiated the state’s colleges of sciences, which have produced thousands of students who have excelled in the country.
He said Mr Bello’s administration approved the development of the university’s new campus.
The dignitaries at Monday’s ceremony were the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, and the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, who will chair the convocation lecture.
