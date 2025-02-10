The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced that 201,867 candidates successfully registered for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) within the first week of registration.

The JAMB-administered UTME registration began on Monday, 3 February and continues until Saturday, 8 March. The UTME is a computer-based entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

In its weekly bulletin published on Monday, the board disclosed that it has also paid N141 million to Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for the registration conducted within the period.

“In line with its commitment to weekly payments of UTME registration charges collected as part of the total fee for UTME to CBT centres, the board has made the first-week payment in fulfilment of its promise regarding the disbursement of these charges,” JAMB said in the bulletin.

Annually, JAMB registers an average of 1.5 million candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. Last year, the board had over 1.9 million candidates for the UTME, with 76 per cent of the candidates scoring below 200 of the 400 obtainable scores.

Addressing challenges

In the first week of registration, JAMB suspended two CBT centres after accusing them of breaching registration procedures.

The suspended CBT centres are the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, Yobe State and a CBT Centre in Otukpo, Benue State.

The board also warned all the CBT centres against late-night registration after it found about 10 CBT centres registering candidates at night.

It noted that any CBT centre found violating the regulations governing the registration processes will face strict sanctions.

