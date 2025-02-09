The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres against conducting late-night registration for prospective candidates in the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said it is aware that some CBT centres, which serve as registration points for the UTME, conduct registrations late at night.

The board noted that any CBT centre found violating the regulations governing the registration processes will face strict sanctions.

JAMB reiterated that it will continue to monitor the registration process to ensure strict compliance and will take appropriate measures against any centre engaged in questionable or exploitative practices during the exercise.

The examination body opposed late-night registration because of the security risk it poses to applicants.

“While JAMB appreciates the enthusiasm of these centres to accommodate as many candidates as possible, this should never come at the cost of the candidates’ personal safety and security,” the agency wrote.

“This publication serves as a final warning to these centres, as no further notices will be issued before JAMB takes decisive action to address this issue.”

Affected CBT centres

The statement identified 10 CBT centres allegedly engaged in late-night registration for the 2025 UTME. They are Thomas Adewumi University, University Drive Off Oko-Idofin Road, Oko, Kwara State; CBT Centre Otukpo, 14 Federal Road, Otukpo, Benue State; Ebenezer International School, No. 23 Barry White Street, Near MTN Mast, Pipeline Rumukwurusi, Elimgbu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel Centre 1, Kano Road, Gumel, Jigawa State; and Lafiagi Emirate Information Technology & Innovation Hub, Opposite Main Motor Park, Emir’s Road, Lafiagi, Kwara State.

Others are; Zulqud Consult Ltd (ZCL CBT Centre), Government Secondary School, Lugbe By Car Wash, Lugbe Bridge; Klinnicapps Academy, Old Imaje Road, Formerly Christian Secondary Commercial School, Okuku, Yala, Cross River State; Sani Mikaila Comprehensive College, Plot 34 Rikkos New Layout, Jos, Plateau State; Beeps Technology Limited, 19 Obudu Street, Igoli, Ogoja, Cross River State; and FZX Media Consulting Limited, Km 15, Ikom-Ogoja Highway, Inside Havilla University, Nde, Ikom, Cross River State.

“This publication serves as a final warning to these centres, as no further notices will be issued before JAMB takes decisive action to address this issue…JAMB urges centres to prioritise the well-being of our nation’s youth over mere profit margins,” the statement added.

Registration for the UTME, an entrance examination into Nigerian tertiary institutions, began on Monday, 3 February, and continues until Saturday, 8 March.

