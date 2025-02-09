The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to provide the necessary support to wrestle power from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra governorship election.

The National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, made the promise on Saturday in Awka while addressing the party stakeholders, including governorship aspirants, members and pro-groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ganduje also inaugurated the new secretariat of the party in Awka during his visit.

“We have to take you back to the good old days when the South-east was in the centre of Nigerian politics.

“We assure you that the national headquarters of our party, in collaboration with the government of the day, is ready to provide all the necessary logistics arrangements and strategies, in order to ensure that we install the government of APC in Anambra.

“We thank you because we have seen the vigour, commitment and intention to work towards winning the November 8 governorship election,” he said.

He said that a situation where four political parties were controlling the five states in the South-east was unacceptable.

“Therefore, there is the need for the people of the South-east to connect to the national ruling party.

“I assure you that we must connect you to the centre,” Mr Ganduje said.

He also said that Igbo people are found in every part of the country doing business, adding that by their businesses, they are already nationalistic in nature.

According to him, the national secretariat of the party would work with the presidency to bring the South-east to the mainstream of national politics.

He pledged the resolve of the APC-led government to ensure that all segments of the country were carried along in terms of development.

He also assured the people that positive efforts were being made by the federal government to stabilise the economy and ensure guaranteed security of lives and property of the citizenry.

Mr Ganduje assured the people that the measure would ensure that all the past wrongs done against the South-east would be adequately addressed.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his purposeful leadership “that paved the way for various reforms to bring tension under control through stable security, progress, unity and peace across the country.”

He called for collaboration amongst all stakeholders and leaders in the South-east, expressing optimism that the country would definitely overcome its challenges and rise to the next level.

“Our president is the most articulate, who believes in the progress, reforms and unity of the country.

“With your collaboration, we will take Nigeria to the next level.

“We will work for you and we are seeking your cooperation.

“We must connect you to the centre and national grid of politics,” he said.

Earlier, the party’s state chairman, Basil Ejidike, lauded the national leadership for uniting members toward greatness.

Mr Ejidike said the party leadership and members were working together on plans to win the 8 November poll.

He said, “APC in Anambra State is now the beautiful bride with many heavyweights with capability and ability trooping into the fold, which has made a huge difference.”

NAN also reports that the five APC aspirants in the state include Paul Chukwuma, Obiora Okonkwo, Chukwuma Umeoji, Johnson Onunkwo and Nicholas Ukachukwu.

They pledged their loyalty to both the state and national leadership of the party.

They further promised to work towards the stability of the party and to ensure it clinched the governorship seat at the Awka Government House in the November election.

The aspirants promised to rally round any one of them that emerged candidate in the party’s primaries to enable the party win the governorship poll.

NAN further reports that Anambra is the stronghold of APGA, with the Peoples Democratic Party as a major force before the emergence of APC.

(NAN)

