The Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has constituted a nine-member committee to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and victimisation levelled against the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Abayomi Fasina.

The university, in a statement signed by it’s spokesperson, Folusho Ogunmodede, said the committee has been given three weeks to conduct a comprehensive investigation, complete its findings and work within clearly defined terms of reference.

According to the statement, the members of the committee include labour union representatives and relevant parties to the matter.

It added that the committee has already commenced investigations and has invited all concerned parties to ensure a thorough review of the matter.

“As a respected citadel of learning that upholds integrity, fairness, and accountability, FUOYE assures the public that the investigation is progressing as planned,” the statement read in part.

“We encourage all parties to allow due process to take its course without interference, speculation, or misinformation. Under the leadership of Chairman Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, OFR, CON, SAN, the Governing Council remains committed to a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and misconduct.”

The university reiterated its commitment to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment while putting policies in place to safeguard the rights and well-being of students, staff and its community.

The statement further assured that updates would be provided as necessary to ensure transparency and accountability.

Background

These developments follow the emergence of a leaked audio recording purportedly capturing a conversation between Mr Fasina, a professor and a female staff, Folasade Adebayo, which has intensified scrutiny of the university’s handling of sexual harassment allegations.

Amid the ongoing investigation, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Western Zone, called for his suspension pending the outcome of the probe.

In a letter addressed to the Governing Council’s chairperson, SSANU expressed concerns about the committee’s composition and its terms of reference, suggesting that the focus appeared to be more on the origins of leaked audio recordings than on the allegations themselves.

ICPC’s Involvement

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had in January initiated a probe into the allegations against the professor.

This action follows a petition submitted by a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), including the Gender Mobile Initiative and Baobab for Women’s Human Rights, Education as a Vaccine, BIGIF, BraveHeart Initiative and Hope Behind Bars.

The groups said their intervention was aimed at eradicating gender-based violence and fostering accountability in public institutions.

