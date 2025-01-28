The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Western Zone, has called for the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Abayomi Fasina, pending the conclusion of investigations into allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a university staffer, Folashade Adebayo.

The university’s council recently set up a nine-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment and victimisation against the VC.

However, in a letter addressed to the council chairperson on Monday, SSANU expressed concerns about the composition of the committee and the terms of reference assigned to its members.

‘Faulty Terms of Reference’

In the letter signed by the National Vice-President and Chairperson, SSANU Western Zone, Abdussobur Salaam, the union stated that items in the terms of reference are disproportionately focused on the origins and distribution of audio recordings of Mr Fasina wooing Mrs Adebayo –that brought the allegations to light– rather than the allegations themselves.

SSANU pointed out that the first three terms are centred on investigating the sources of the allegations, their motives, and how they spread on social media.

“Only one scant reference (TOR 4) was made on investigating the allegations,” the letter reads in part. “We see this as an attempt by the crafter(s) of the Terms of Reference to gaslight the public from the core issue to focus on distractions.”

Calls for VC suspension

The union also expressed concern that Mr Fasina’s continued tenure during the investigation could influence the outcome of the committee’s work. As a result, SSANU has called for his suspension pending the conclusion of the probe into the allegations against him.

SSANU noted that Mr Fasina, as the VC, possesses powers, including the approvals of funds for council members and operations of committees, including the one investigating him and approvals of the release of university venues for the committee’s meetings.

“The Vice-Chancellor’s unbridled access to university documents, offices, officials and staff, while the investigations are ongoing, have grave implications on the outcome of the Committee,” SSANU said.

“In fact, to keep the Vice-Chancellor in office unfettered is the greatest injustice that the Governing Council would be doing on this matter, especially when our Branch Chairman and Secretary remain suspended.”

The union also urged the university council to include a representative from SSANU on the committee, emphasising that the union is an interested party. This is because Mrs Adebayo is a member of SSANU, and the chairperson and secretary of the union at FUOYE have been suspended while advocating an investigation into the same case.

“It smacks of injustice and double standards that the Chairman and Secretary of SSANU were immediately suspended by the council even before a panel was constituted to investigate the issue, while the VC, whose stay in office has a high potentiality of influencing the outcome of the committee, is allowed to continue to superintend over the affairs of the University,” parts of the letter read.

“We wish to strongly point out that beyond being a stakeholder in the university system, in view of the dimensions and parties concerned, SSANU has a principal stake more so having been issued a Pre-Action Notice by Professor Abayomi Fasina’s lawyers, Ebun- -Olu Adegboruwa & Co, alleging SSANU National of defamation.

“While we commend the Governing Council for constituting a nine-member Panel to investigate the crisis, we are compelled to observe some fundamental issues which may flaw the entire process and possibly impugn the integrity and reputation of the Governing Council of the University.”

Demands

In addition to Mr Fasina’s suspension, SSANU requested that the council review the terms of reference to have a “sharper focus on the allegations” against the VC rather than investigations into how the recordings leaked.

The union also called for the review of the membership and composition of the committee, requesting the removal of six of the nine members, noting that their “previous involvements may taint the outcome of this exercise”.

The persons listed in the SSANU’s letter are Joshua Ogunwole, a professor; Matthew Ngajiozor; Gowon Maxwell; Nike Omoworare; Nafisat Nahuche; and Tope Arogundade.

“In effect, we wish to state that apart from the committee chairperson, Ifeoma Ndukwu, Olusola Taiwo, and Ajiboye Abiodun, a professor, all other members of the committee (six of them) lack the moral and ethical competence to sit on this committee, as their roles have been technically and vicariously compromised over the matter. We fear that except they are replaced with neutral and previously uninvolved individuals, the outcome of the committee assignment would be heavily compromised and unjust,” the letter added.

“The above individuals should be replaced with independent, neutral and unbiased individuals who may not necessarily be from FUOYE.”

SSANU stated that including Mr Ogunwole, a deputy vice-chancellor, on the committee is tantamount to the VC being on the committee.

The union argued that if Mr Ogunwole continues to be on the committee, then a SSANU representative must be appointed to represent the SSANU members on the committee.

SSANU also asked that council members who participated in a previous reconciliation meeting facilitated by the immediate past council chairperson be recused from this committee.

“Having been parties to that failed “reconciliation meeting between Mr Fasina and Mrs Adebayo, which obviously did not bring resolution to the matter, their participation as panellists to review the actions they partook in would be prejudiced and tainted with bias,” the letter added.

Background

The sexual harassment allegations against Mr Fasina, a professor, have persisted and have led to a rift between the university and SSANU after the allegations remain unresolved.

It deepened in December 2024 when the university suspended the SSANU-FUOYE chairperson and secretary after accusing them of making the accusations public without evidence and without following through with the university authorities.

SSANU claimed that the university is attempting to suppress the investigation into the VC’s conduct. Mr Fasina, on the other hand, has demanded a public apology from his lawyers.

However, an audio clip recording of the phone call between Mr Fasina and Mrs Adebayo revealed that the VC indeed pressed her for an illicit relationship.

The university council, in September 2024, invited both parties to a reconciliatory meeting, which ended in a stalemate.

