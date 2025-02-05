The Saudi Arabian government has restated its support for an independent Palestinian State and opposed the recent statement of US President Donald Trump asking Arab countries to take in Palestinians in Gaza so Israel can effectively take over the territory.

The Saudi government’s stance was made known in a statement by its foreign affairs ministry, which was shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering,” the ministry said.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land.”

President Trump recently called on Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan, to take as refugees the millions of Palestinians living in Gaza. Egypt and Jordan have refused the proposal.

Mr Trump also suggested that he would support land grabs by Israel, saying the Israeli territory is currently too small.

The American leader’s comments have been criticised by Arab and other World leaders who have called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu recently restated the country’s position that the two-state solution was the best to bring peace to the Middle East.

The Saudi ministry also restated the position of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, that his country would not “establish diplomatic relations with Israel” until Palestinian statehood is resolved.

Mr Trump, in his first term, successfully got some Arab states, including the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, to establish diplomatic relationships with Israel, under the Abraham Accords. However, Saudi Arabia rejected the overtures and is believed to be under pressure by the returning Mr Trump to establish the relationship.

Read the full statement by the Saudi foreign ministry below.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering. His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on 18 September 2024. His Royal Highness emphasised that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that.

His Royal Highness also reiterated this firm position during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on 11 November 2024. He stressed the continuation of efforts to establish a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands. His Royal Highness also urged more peace-loving countries to recognise the State of Palestine and emphasised the importance of mobilising the international community to support the Palestinian people’s rights, as expressed in United Nations General Assembly resolutions, recognising Palestine’s eligibility for full UN membership.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land. The international community has a duty today to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain steadfast on their land and will not move from it.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasises that this unwavering position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromises. Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current US administrations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 05 February 2025 / 06 Sha aban 1446

