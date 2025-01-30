The wife of Nigeria’s president, Oluremi Tinubu, ended her three-day visit to Kwara on Thursday with a tour of the state-owned Garment Factory in Ilorin, the state capital.

During the tour, Mrs Tinubu interacted with the workers of the factory, urging them to work hard.

“What your governor has done is to create opportunities for enterprise and productive engagement of youths and women. I want you to work hard and become successful. I’m here purposely to encourage you to make this a huge success for yourself and for your state,” she said in Yoruba language.

The third day of the visit began with a launch of the Free to Shine Campaign, an initiative of the Organization of African First Ladies (OAFLAD) mobilising support to end new HIV infections and protect children and women.

She spent the first two days inaugurating different projects of the state government and performing the groundbreaking ceremony for one.

Some of the projects include an Intensive Care Unit and an hospital ward; and two flyovers named after the late Tunde Idiagbon and Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The First Lady also had a dinner at the remodelled Flower Garden.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

On Tuesday, she launched an ICT Community Centre built by the NITDA in collaboration with her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

On Wednesday, she flagged off the construction of the Oluremi Tinubu Hospital, a state government project, and toured the Ilorin Innovation Hub.

Mrs Tinubu also visited the Sugar Factory Film Studio, where she pledged to donate N350 million to support the production of a movie inspired by local cultural legacies and values.

Speaking at the Free to Shine programme Thursday morning, Mrs Tinubu said the campaign was designed to fight HIV and other new infections among women of reproductive age, prevent mother-to-child transmission, and guarantee that every child born with HIV receives necessary treatment and support.

She said Nigeria shares the highest burden of the spread of HIV in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly among the youth, women, and children, adding this was partly as a result of the country’s high population.

“To complement the Free to Shine campaign, I have also decided to advocate for the triple elimination of HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis. This campaign will be held across the six geopolitical zones of the nation,” she said.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq commended the First Lady for championing the OAFLAD Free to Shine Campaign.

“Three days ago, we received reports about a significant shift in global HIV/AIDS policies and funding. This change will have far-reaching effects in Africa, and we must act swiftly to minimise its impact on millions of Africans living with HIV,” he said.

The governor pledged the support of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to raise awareness, mobilise resources, and ensure that people living with HIV receive the care they need to live healthy, productive lives.

He applauded the president’s wife for her donatiion to the Sugar Factory Film studios.

The wife of the governor, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, lauded the Free to Shine campaign and applauded the OAFLAD and the African Union for adopting it.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammed Ali Pate, said the Tinubu administration has spent a lot of money on testing and treatment for many Nigerians infected by HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis.

He said at least 1.5 million HIV/AIDS’ patients in Nigeria are currently under treatment, adding that the statistics indicates that tremendous progress is being made compared to the early 2000.

READ ALSO: Remi Tinubu welcomes first baby of the year in Abuja

Country representative for World Health Organization (WHO), Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said the campaign aligns with the 78-point resolutions of member states, committing to the 2022-2030 Global Health Strategies.

“For the elimination of these three diseases, attention must be paid to comprehensive prevention, testing, and treatment services for women, children, and their families,” Mr Pate said.

UNICEF Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, praised Nigeria’s dedication to HIV/AIDS elimination over the years, and pledged her organisation’s continued support and partnership to eliminate the disease, especially the mother-to-child transmission.

Mrs Tinubu’s aircraft left the Gen Tunde Idiagbon International Airport at exactly 2:22 p.m., followed shortly by the wife of the Vice President Nana Shettima and other members of her entourage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

