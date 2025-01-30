Nigeria has recorded 214 confirmed cases and 39 deaths from Lassa fever across 10 states between 30 December 2024 and 19 January.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), in its latest situation report published on Thursday, disclosed that the confirmed cases and deaths were recorded across 43 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The centre said it reported 843 suspected cases within the same period.

The confirmed cases were reported in Ondo (82), Edo (47), Bauchi (35), Taraba (31), Ebonyi (Six), Gombe (Four), Kogi (Four), Plateau (Three), Delta (One), and Nasarawa (One).

The deaths were reported in Ondo (Eight), Edo (Nine), Bauchi (Four), Taraba (Nine), Ebonyi (Three), Gombe (Three), Kogi (One), Plateau (One), and Nasarawa (One).

More data

The NCDC said the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 89 in epi week two of 2025 to 71 in week three.

“Cumulatively in week three, 2025, 39 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.2 per cent, which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2024 (20.4 per cent),” it said.

“In total, for 2025, 10 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 43 LGAs.”

The NCDC stated that 77 per cent of all confirmed cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi, while 23 per cent were reported from seven states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

Of the 77 per cent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 38 per cent, Edo 22 per cent, and Bauchi 17 per cent.

It said the predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 3 to 94 years, Median Age: 30 years); and the male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

“The number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2024. No new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week three.”

The NCDC noted that the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System has been activated to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

The centre also said it has deployed National Rapid Response Teams to support onsite control and management efforts using a One Health approach.

About Lassa Fever

Hemorrhagic viral disease, commonly known as Lassa fever, is transmitted to humans through contact with contaminated food or household items that are infected or even direct contact with its patient.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and, in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

