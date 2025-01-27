Human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore arrived at the Force Criminal Intelligence Department (FCID) in Abuja on Monday at 10 a.m., amid a heavy security presence.
PREMIUM TIMES observed the deployment of armed police officers ahead of Mr Sowore’s scheduled appearance.
He was summoned for questioning after posting a viral video alleging extortion by police officers at a checkpoint in Lagos.
According to the invitation letter dated 23 January from the FCID, Mr Sowore is under investigation for multiple offences, including resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful orders, and cyberstalking. The letter, signed by a senior police officer, read in part:
“You are requested to report for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID) through the undersigned, at SPO’s Room 212, 2nd Floor, Force Intelligence Department (FID) Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, opposite Force Headquarters Area 11, Garki, Abuja on Monday, 27th January 2025 at 10 am,” the letter said.
The activist was directed to appear before the Deputy Inspector General of Police at the FID Complex in Abuja at 10 a.m. on Monday.
In response to the summons, the Take It Back Movement, a group aligned with Mr Sowore’s activism, called for a protest against police extortion at the Force Headquarters. A flier circulated by the group on social media urged supporters to gather in solidarity.
As of press time, there were no reports of disruptions, but tensions remained high with the heavy police presence.
