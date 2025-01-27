A suspected kidnapper stretched his luck too far as he was identified while on a sympathy visit to a victim’s house in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.
Police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect, Nasiru Isyaka, and his gang had invaded Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village, killed a person and kidnapped two others.
The suspect, who is from the village, was arrested when he visited to sympathise with one of the rescued victims after being identified as one of the kidnappers.
“On January 17th, 2025, at about 10 a.m., Police operatives of ‘A’ Div Kontangora arrested one Nasiru Isyaka of Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village via Kontagora,” the statement read.
“The suspect was arrested in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred on December 29th, 2024 at the same village, where some armed men invaded the village, shot a victim dead and kidnapped two others, but were later rescued through a joint security effort.
“In the course of preliminary investigation, the suspect was arrested when he visited one of the victims in his home, and he was identified to be one of the kidnappers.
“One locally made short gun was recovered from him, and he confessed to the crime.
“He has also been transferred to the Police headquarters, Minna, for an in-depth investigation and prosecution.
“Effort is ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.”
