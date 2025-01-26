Suspected bandits on Sunday carried out a midnight raid on Garo, a town in the Kabo Local Government Area of Kano State, and abducted a young woman, Zainab Auwalu.
Residents said the bandits took Miss Auwalu away despite collecting N8 million from her family. She was said to have just completed secondary school.
Residents said the kidnappers arrived in the town on motorcycles with sophisticated weapons and went straight to the residence of Alhaji Auwalu, a local businessman.
Numbering about 10, they arrived in the town at 1:30 a.m. and went away with their ransom and captive after operating for hours unchallenged.
|
A resident, Haruna Muhammad, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident caused panic in the community, with residents blaming it on informants.
READ ALSO: Police kill six IPOB terrorists, recover arms
The police spokesperson in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, said the police and sister security agencies were tracking the criminals.
Kidnapping for ransom in Kano is not common. Armed banditry is also infrequent. But residents of Garo and other Kano North LGAs bordering Kaduna and Katsina have experienced random incidents of kidnapping.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999