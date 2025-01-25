Operatives of the police tactical unit in Imo State have shot dead three notorious kingpins of Eastern Security Network (ESN), an armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters on Saturday in Owerri.

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said that on 24 January, following credible intelligence, the police operatives located and launched a coordinated operation on the terrorists’ hideout in a forest within Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

“Upon approach, the operatives, who came under heavy fire from suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists, demonstrated exceptional courage and engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle.

“The operation resulted in the neutralisation of six members of the terrorist group, with three being ESN kingpins identified as Ifeanyi Anayo, a.k.a. Zuma De Rock, 28; Chukwuemeka Odionyenfe a.k.a. Nmimi, 22; and Kingsley Sunday, 21; all natives of Ogube, Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area,” he said.

Mr Adejobi said five AK-47 rifles, 552 rounds of live ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), several communication equipment, and eight operational motorcycles used by the group were recovered from the scene.

According to him, prior investigations had revealed the involvement of the group in several high-profile crimes, including the attack on the Owerri Correctional Centre on 5 April 2021.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Adejobi said the slain terrorists were involved in the killing of five police operatives in Umunna, Okigwe, on 12 December 2022, and the burning of Arondizuogu Police Station on 8 February 2022.

“The group was also involved in multiple kidnappings, including those of WAEC staff on 5 June 2023, four reverend sisters on 21 August 2022, and four Chinese nationals on 6 December 2023,” he noted.

He conveyed the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s commendation for the operatives’ gallantry and exceptional bravery.

“The IGP charges police operatives across commands and formations to sustain the tempo and implement the Force’s action plan aimed at reducing crimes drastically in the first quarter of the year 2025.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains unyielding in its goal towards ensuring national security and public safety,” he stressed.

The Force spokesperson urged the public to remain vigilant and work collaboratively with the Nigeria Police Force to promote peace and ensure a safer environment for all citizens.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

