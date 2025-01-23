A US district judge has blocked, for 14 days, President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship in the country.
The Seattle district court judge, John Coughenour, described the order as “blatantly unconstitutional” during the hearing on Thursday.
During the hearing, for which he heard 25 minutes of arguments before issuing an order blocking the policy from taking effect for 14 days, he said, “I’ve been on the bench for over four decades, and I can’t remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one.”
There will be another briefing on a preliminary injunction to permanently block the executive order as the case proceeds, according to the Associated Press.
|
The executive order to end birthright citizenship was one of 42 executive orders that President Donald Trump signed on Monday, his first day in office.
The order, considered part of Mr Trump’s migration control policy, seeks to limit automatic birthright citizenship to children of US citizens and green card holders.
However, four states – Washington, Arizona, Illinois, and Oregon – began pushing to halt the order set to take effect in late February.
This is one of five lawsuits filed by 22 states and various immigrant advocacy organisations nationwide.
READ ALSO: Trump says he’s open to Elon Musk buying TikTok
The lawsuits argue that the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees citizenship to anyone born or naturalised in the country.
This principle, known as jus soli (right to soil), has been consistently upheld by US states for over a century.
It is recognised in around 29 countries, including Canada, Brazil, and Argentina, in addition to the US.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999