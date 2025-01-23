The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has constituted a multi-agency committee to investigate the interception of over 50 containers of tramadol and other narcotics reportedly found at various ports in Nigeria.

Mr Ribadu issued a convening order, a copy of which was exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

According to the directive, the move follows credible intelligence received by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) regarding the presence of tramadol and illicit substances at the nation’s ports.

The NSA noted that the substances pose significant health and security risks to the nation, emphasising the need to “immediately take stock of all dangerous narcotics at the Nigerian ports.”He directed the committee “to undertake the assignment in seaports, airports and land border stations where these drugs are found.”

Mandates of probe panel

The multi-agency committee comprises representatives from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigerian Army (NA), and the ONSA itself.

“The committee is to work in conjunction with relevant stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free and successful assignment. All relevant information and findings connected to the subject matter are to be comprehensively documented,” the convening order read.

It added that their mandate is to conduct thorough fact-finding, ascertain the quantity and ownership of the intercepted substances, and trace their origin and intended destination.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The NSA’s convening order also mandates the safe confiscation and destruction of narcotics in line with extant legal and procedural guidelines. The scope of the investigation extends beyond seaports to include airports and land border stations.

Destruction of tramadol and other substances

Speaking on the development at one of the sites where the illicit substances were being destroyed, an official in army uniform, identified as Kelechi Kingsley, reiterated the dangers of the narcotics to society and praised the NSA’s directive.

Mr Kingsley said the NSA is very serious when it comes to such illicit, substandard, and contraband pharmaceuticals.

“Substances of abuse must not, in any way, get back to the society because of their harmful nature. The NSA wants to get them out, ensure they are destroyed, and completely remove them from circulation,” he said.

“That is the work of the National Security Adviser, and he is deeply committed to tackling these illicit substances.”

In another video seen by PREMIUM TIMES, officials are shown inspecting containers and supervising the burning of narcotics.

More expectations, national security

Mr Ribadu directed the committee to confirm the details of the substances and their owners and ensure the safe movement of confiscated narcotics to designated locations for destruction.

He asked them to “proffer suggestions to bridge any identified gaps with a view to preventing recurrence of such situation in the future.”

The NSA emphasised the importance of the probe, citing the potential danger posed by trafficking dangerous substances like tramadol.

He noted that the committee’s findings would contribute to safeguarding public health and national security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

