Concerned parties in the fight against cancer have stated that Nigeria is receiving a boost as global organisations, national health bodies, and local community leaders unite to address key challenges in cancer care.

The stakeholders made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, during a kick-off event of the Leadership Programme for Women in Oncology (LPWO).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LPWO is an initiative of the City Cancer Challenge Foundation (C/Can) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

The stakeholders called for an integrated approach to funding, gender equality, and local solutions, in the midst of rise in cancer rates and limited access to diagnosis and treatment.

Roche, a global leader in the healthcare industry, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting cancer care initiatives in Nigeria.

The Country General Manager, Roche, Ladi Hameed said the company’s presence in over 80 countries allows it to leverage global insights and resources to strengthen cancer diagnosis and treatment in Nigeria.

Mr Hameed said the company has been working alongside local entities to build capacity, train healthcare providers, and ensure access to life-saving diagnostic tools, including those for breast cancer.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said that Roche’s focus is not just on providing technology but ensuring that it builds a sustainable healthcare ecosystem in partnership with local stakeholders.

“With support from global networks, we are seeing the potential for local solutions to make a real difference,” he said.

“This collaboration is vital to addressing the growing cancer burden.”

The Director of Clinical Services at the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Musa Ali-Gombe said that sustainability remained a critical challenge for cancer care funding in Nigeria.

Mr Ali-Gombe said that long-term solutions require additional sources of funding.

He said NICRAT has laid out a multi-tiered plan to address this issue, focusing on short, medium, and long-term strategies.

“The short-term plan relies on government appropriations, while NICRAT is working to attract philanthropic donations from both local and international organisations to ensure more robust and diversified funding streams,” he said.

“The medium-term proposal includes models where wealthier individuals pay higher fees for cancer treatment, helping to subsidise the cost for those who cannot afford it.”

He, however, said the ultimate goal remains achieving universal health coverage, where cancer care is included in comprehensive insurance plans for all Nigerians.

“The establishment of a transparent funding mechanism is critical. We need to ensure accountability to attract more donors and, ultimately, achieve a model where cancer treatment is accessible to every Nigerian, regardless of their financial status,” he said

He noted that gender equality is also a key priority for stakeholders in the fight against cancer.

According to him, NICRAT has initiated several programmes aimed at increasing awareness and improving access to cancer care for women who are disproportionately affected by cancers such as breast and cervical cancer.

“In 2024, NICRAT launched mobile clinics in hard-to-reach areas, offering free screenings and preventive services to women. These mobile units are expected to expand in 2025, providing further access to vital services in underserved regions,” he said.

He said that NICRAT is also prioritising the training of female healthcare professionals and incorporating them into decision-making processes to ensure that women’s voices are heard in cancer care development.

The C/Can Research Lead, Meritxell Mallatre-Larross, highlighted significant commitments and ongoing efforts towards gender equity and leadership development in oncology.

Ms Mallatre-Larross noted that C/CAN would be implementing a seven-year gender strategy starting in 2025, aimed at addressing gaps in leadership opportunities for women in oncology.

She said that the Leadership Award for Women in Oncology is one of the flagship initiatives under this strategy.

She said this strategy was designed based on evidence and research, including insights from the Lancet Commission on Women, Power, and Cancer.

She explained that it is aimed at fostering leadership among women in the oncology field and amplifying their impact within their communities.

“To ensure scalability and sustainability, the second cohort of the programme is designed to implement a trainer-to-trainer model,” she said.

“Participants are encouraged to use the knowledge and skills they acquire to train others in their local communities, thereby amplifying the programme’s impact.”

She said that the programme’s kick-off in Abuja signified its global nature and its commitment to inclusivity by targeting diverse communities and regions.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

