An optometrist, Eugene Maxwell, has advised computer users to wear protective gear to avoid eye complications.

On Wednesday, Mr Maxwell, a Warri-based eye specialist, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri.

He said that the Ultraviolet Rays (UVR) from computers and cell phones could damage the eyes.

According to him, people who roast yam and plantain on the streets are also prone to developing eye problems and should wear hats and sunglasses.

The optometrist observed that cases of eye complications, such as cataracts and glaucoma, were on the increase.

He attributed this to a lack of awareness and advised people to carry out regular eye examinations for early detection.

“The eye lens is a fragile organ in the body which starts to degenerate at the age of 40, leading to pacification – a condition that causes part of the body to become opaque.

“Early detection of cataracts is crucial in the treatment of the condition,” he said.

Mr Maxwell described cataracts as the cloudiness of the lens in the eyes that impedes vision. Cataracts can be congenital or hereditary.

“Cataracts can occur as a result of systemic conditions such as diabetes and intake of toxic substances.

“People should practice regular eye checks, avoid smoking, manage health conditions such as diabetes and eat healthy diets to prevent complications,” he said.

He advised the public to wear hats and sunglasses, reduce or avoid alcohol intake, and take antioxidants such as vitamins A, C, and E to stay healthy.

