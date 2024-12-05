Grace Ike has emerged as the chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, becoming the first female to lead the council in its 43 years of existence.

Ms Ike, a former chairperson of the House of Representatives Press Corps, was elected unopposed after other contenders dropped out from the race.

She was sworn in on Wednesday alongside four other executive members: Yahaya Ndambabo of Voice of Nigeria (VON) as vice chairman, Jide Oyekunle of Independent Newspaper as secretary, and Sandra Udeike of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) as Treasurer.

The oath of office was administered by Ehidiamen Isibor, a lawyer, under the supervision of the Credentials Committee, chaired by Henry Umoru, with support from the electoral committee members.

Ms Ike, a journalist with Advocate Broadcasting Network (ADBN), promised in her inaugural speech to reposition the union and ensure inclusivity in its operations.

“As I assume this noble office, I am reminded of the words of John C. Maxwell: ‘A leader knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.’

“This moment is both humbling and inspiring, and I thank you sincerely for the trust and confidence you have placed in me.

“With these words as our guide, we shall chart a course towards unity, progress, and excellence for our union,” Ms Ike said.

She also commended the women of the council for their steadfast support throughout her journey to the chairmanship.

“To the women of this council—those who stood by me with unwavering determination and strength throughout this journey—I offer my heartfelt appreciation.

“Your courage, resilience, and support were pivotal to this victory, and I am forever grateful. Together, we will continue to inspire and empower one another,” she said.

Ms Ike congratulated the newly elected NUJ National President, Yahya Alhassan, pledging the FCT Council’s readiness to collaborate with the national body.

“As we begin this journey together, let me start by congratulating the newly elected NUJ National President, Yahya Alhassan, his deputy, and other members of the National Executive Council on their well-deserved victory.

“Your emergence symbolises a new chapter, and I pledge the unwavering support of the FCT Council as we work collaboratively to strengthen the ideals of our profession.”

The newly elected officials will lead the council for the next three years.

Ms Ike, a broadcaster with over two decades of experience, has previously worked with Independent Television (ITV) and Silverbird Television.

