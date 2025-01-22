The Management of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) has terminated the appointment of a locum radiographer following the death of a patient at the facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the radiographer was sacked for negligence of duty.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN on Wednesday in Calabar that the worker was dismissed over failure to provide the key to the emergency X-ray room.

“The deceased was rushed to the hospital last night and was immediately examined by the emergency team.

“When they were done with their job, they invited the radiographer to examine the patient lungs at the emergency X-ray room but he could not find the key to the room.

“After several hours, the patient went into a coma and subsequently died.

“The sad story is that the dismissed radiographer could not provide any explanation on the X-ray room key.”

NAN reports that a few hours after the patient died, the hospital management terminated the appointment of the locum radiographer through a letter dated 22 January.

In the letter signed by the hospital director of administration, Maria Bassey, no reason was given for the termination of the appointment, though sources were confident that it was connected to the patient’s death.

The letter reads, “This is to inform you that your services in the UCTH as a radiographer are no longer required. Consequently, your appointment is hereby terminated with immediate effect.”

(NAN)

