The Nigerian government has expressed confidence that the new Donald Trump administration in the US will create new opportunities to enhance bilateral relations.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, the government congratulated Mr Trump for his successful inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

The ministry stated that Nigeria looks forward to collaborating with the US administration on addressing pressing global challenges.

The ministry said Nigeria and the United States of America have a long-standing partnership that could be strengthened.

It said this partnership covers diverse areas such as good governance, sustainable development, and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria congratulates President Donald Trump following his successful inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

“Nigeria and the United States of America have enjoyed cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, especially in promoting good governance, sustainable development, and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Nigeria, therefore, looks forward to further strengthening our historic, strong, and vibrant strategic partnership for the benefit of all our people,” the statement read.

Mr Trump, who won the 2024 general election by defeating former Vice President Kamala Harris, was sworn in as president at the White House on Monday.

READ ALSO: WHO calls for dialogue over US intention to withdraw membership

At the inauguration ceremony, President Trump told Americans he was optimistic that his administration would usher in a new era of growth and national success.

“A tide of change is sweeping the country,” Mr Trump said.

“The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer,” he added.

Hours after his inauguration, Mr Trump signed several Executive Orders including those to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organisation and the Paris climate agreement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

