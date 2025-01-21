The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed regret over the United States’ decision to withdraw from the organisation following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.
The global health body has called for constructive dialogue to preserve their decades-long partnership since 1948.
In a statement shared on its X account on Tuesday, WHO highlighted its pivotal role in protecting global health and security, including within the US, through efforts to tackle disease outbreaks, strengthen health systems, and respond to emergencies in challenging environments.
Mr Trump signed the executive order on Monday, directing the United States to withdraw from WHO.
|
He claimed that the United States was paying far more to the UN body compared to China, and accusing the WHO of being biased.
“World Health ripped us off,” he remarked during an address at the White House.
Recurring development
This marks the second time Mr Trump’s administration has sought to cut ties with WHO.
During his first term, the US issued a similar notice, citing alleged mismanagement during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That decision was reversed under former President Joe Biden, who reengaged with the WHO and initiated the 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy to tackle global infectious disease threats.
However, Mr Trump’s new executive order not only halts US funding and support for the WHO but also directs government agencies to identify alternative partners to undertake activities previously managed by the organisation.
The administration also announced plans to review and rescind Mr Biden’s global health strategy “as soon as practicable.”
“The organisation’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states is the reason for US withdrawal,” the executive order states.
READ ALSO: WHO seeks $1.5bn to tackle global health challenges in 2025
WHO response
In its response, the WHO stressed the contributions of the US as a founding member since 1948, citing collaborative achievements such as the eradication of smallpox and near-eradication of polio.
It also highlighted the mutual benefits of the partnership for American institutions.
The WHO said “With the participation of the United States and other Member States, WHO has over the past seven years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries. This work continues.”
“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe,” it noted.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999