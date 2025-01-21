The Osun State’s Amotekun Corps is set to significantly expand its ranks by recruiting 1,000 new operatives.

Commander Isaac Omoyele announced this move, which aims to bolster the security outfit’s personnel and enhance its ability to gather intelligence and proactively address criminal activities in the state.

Mr Omoyele also maintained that establishing state police in the country is long overdue. He disagreed with some stakeholders, who claimed that politicians would abuse or compromise state police for their interests when established.

He stated, “We are starting with the recruitment of 1,000 personnel now, and with that figure added to 320 operatives already working, we are getting there. Probably before the end of the year, when we are doing a passing-out parade for the recruits, we will employ more operatives.

“With Governor Ademola Adeleke’s educational background in criminology, he knows more about security and its role in fostering peace and socioeconomic development of any society, and that is why he has given approval to recruit more operatives for Amotekun in Osun State.

“Amotekun is only complimenting the efforts of the police to rid the state of criminal elements. Where there are lapses, we are going to be there to fill in the gap,“ Omoyele remarked.

While commenting on the proposed establishment of state police, he allayed the fears in some quarters that it will be abused by politicians when established by the federal government.

He averred, “When people are talking about state policing, what comes to the mind of the people is when they form state police, politicians will be using them. Like I said, that is absurd. How will you now say the state police will be used by politicians? That is not possible because they will have laws that will regulate their activities.

“I think state policing should be the best when the people will look at it. We have federal courts, and we have state courts, and all of them know their jurisdiction. I don’t think there is reason to say we should not have state police in Nigeria,” Mr Omoyele posited.

