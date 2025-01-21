The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO), Canada, to train Nigerian nurses on the best practice guidelines of the profession.

The programme tagged “Best Practice Spotlight Organisation (BPSO), ‘training the trainers’ is aimed at providing a structured pathway to adopt and implement best practice guidelines.

At the launch of the programme on Monday in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, said with the training, nurses would be equipped to deliver evidence-based, culturally sensitive and patient-centred care.

Ms Kachollom, who was represented by the Director, Food and Drug Services, Olubunmi Aribeana, said the approach would undoubtedly contribute to the realisation of the minister’s four-point health agenda and global sustainable goals.

She said Nigeria is the first country in Africa to identify with RNAO, becoming the first BPSO designated host.

“This, for us is remarkable as we recognise the place of nurses to achieve the mandate of the Nigeria healthcare system,” she said.

“As the ministry emphasises on improving the population health outcomes and unlocking healthcare value chains, the Nigerian BPSO initiative is a step forward in fostering a healthcare system that prioritises the highest standards of care,” she said.

She added that the training is a critical component of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance the skills and expertise of nurses and other healthcare workers, equipping them with the tools needed to meet the evolving challenges in healthcare delivery.

The permanent secretary also said that as a host, the ministry would be responsible for training, mentoring, and overseeing the nursing services delivery of the Federal Tertiary Health Institutions (FTHIs).

It would also support them in the implementation of RNAO’s Best Practice Guidelines (BPGs).

The Director, Hospital services, Jimoh Salaudeen, noted that the partnership underscores the growing importance of global collaboration and knowledge exchange in improving healthcare systems.

Mr Salaudeen was represented by the Director, Regulatory Bodies and Professional Schools Division, Okpikpi Okpako.

According to him, by adopting best practices, not only would healthcare services be enhanced, healthcare professionals would be empowered with the knowledge and skills necessary to uphold international standards.

“Undoubtedly, this will definitely reduce medical tourism as well as stem the threat of healthcare professionals’ migration. Furthermore, this collaboration provides an invaluable opportunity for exchange of knowledge as both countries will certainly learn some cultural properties to caregiving,” he said.

“Through this exchange, our nurses will foster a deeper understanding of evidence-based practices that will benefit the patients and communities they serve,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, RNAO, Doris Grinspun, said the partnership would improve health outcomes in Nigeria at the individual, organisational and health system levels.

Ms Grinspun noted that the RNAO team would guide and monitor the implementation of four best practice guidelines such as transitions in care and services, person and family-centred care, diabetic food asset and pressure injury management.

“These evidence-based guidelines will provide recommendations to nurses and to the inter-professional teams, educators, leaders, and also policymakers,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-day training programme will involve teams from 15 selected FTHIs across the six geopolitical zones of the country, including a district hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

(NAN)

