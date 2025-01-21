The police in Rivers State have confirmed the death of two adults and a toddler following the capsizing of a passenger boat on Sunday evening in the state.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that 19 passengers were rescued from the tragic incident.

According to her, the boat was traveling from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers, when a sudden ocean storm caused high waves, resulting in the mishap.

“There were 22 passengers on board the ill-fated boat, but unfortunately, three individuals lost their lives.

“The bodies of the three victims, including a young girl, have been recovered,” she said.

Describing the incident as tragic, Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said that 19 passengers were rescued.

“The accident occurred near the Yellow Platform close to Bonny,” she added.

The spokesperson said that the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The Chairperson of Bonny Local Government Council, Anengi Claude-Wilcox, also confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the Council Secretary, John Gabriel-Pepple.

Mr Claude-Wilcox said the council’s preliminary investigation revealed that the boat captain lost control after a sudden rise in the oceanic storm.

“The incident claimed the lives of two adults and a toddler, while 19 survivors were immediately taken to the hospital at the expense of the Bonny Council.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims,” the chairperson said.

Mr Claude-Wilcox further disclosed that the council was collaborating with the police to investigate the involvement of another passenger boat reportedly present at the scene.

“Information reaching the council indicates that the passenger boat refused to assist in rescue efforts while the passengers from the capsized boat struggled to survive at sea.

“We call on anyone with useful information about the driver of that boat to contact the council secretary,” he said.

The council chairperson urged both travellers and boat operators to exercise caution during travel and adhere strictly to safety protocols to prevent future occurrences.

(NAN)

