The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Anambra State, has said Joshua Ikechukwu, who was accused of shooting dead Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officer Aminu Salisu, is not a medical doctor.

The association noted in a statement on Monday that claims in the media that he is a member of staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) “has already been debunked” by the hospital’s management.

The statement was signed by Obiaeli Ifeanyi, the secretary of the Anambra State chapter of NMA, and posted on the association’s official X handle.

The NMA also said Mr Ikechukwu is not a member of the Awka zone of the association, adding that “no member has been able to identify such a name as either a colleague or member of NMA.”

“Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu is not a medical doctor (not even an academic doctor) as widely published by the media though he deals on medical supplies and has been addressed as Doctor,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the claims that the accused person is a doctor is an attempt to “drag the medical profession in the mud”.

The NMA further urged media organisations and others from describing the suspect as a medical doctor.

“We also demand immediate retraction of all defamatory publications from the EFCC & media where the suspect was addressed as a medical doctor. We urge the media to do due diligence before making their publications,” it said.

The NMA commiserated with the EFCC and the bereaved family on the unfortunate incident, while noting that the medical profession is a noble one and Nigerian doctors are responsible and remain law abiding.

Mr Salisu, an Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, was reportedly killed on Friday by Mr Ikechukwu, a suspected internet fraudster, during a raid in Awka, Anambra State.

The suspect was arrested by the police on Saturday while he was hiding in the ceiling of his neighbour’s room after the crime.

Mr Salisu, who was confirmed dead following the shooting, was flown to Sokoto State for burial.

