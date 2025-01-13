Operatives of the Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested five officials of the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue over alleged diversion of N1,294,337,676.53 (One Billion, Two Hundred and Ninety Four Million, Three Hundred and Thirty Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Seventy Six Naira, Fifty Three Kobo) belonging to the Katsina State Government.

The suspects are, Rabiu Abdullahi, Sanusi Mohammed Yaro, Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro, Ibrahim Aliyu and Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri.

They were arrested following a petition from the Katsina State Government alleging that the suspects colluded and diverted the sum of N1,294,337,676.53), accruing to the state from the World Health Organisation, Medicins Sans Frontiers, Alliance for International Medical Action, ALIMA.

Preliminary investigation by the Commission showed that Rabiu Abdullahi, a former Director of Collections of the Board and current Permanent Secretary of the Board, authorised the opening of a a bank account in the name of ”BOIRS” at Sterling bank where he allegedly designated Sanusi Mohammed Yaro, Director of Revenue Account, and Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro as sole signatories to the account. Subsequently, the account became the primary channel through which all the funds were allegedly funnelled to the main beneficiary NADIKKO General Suppliers, a company owned and controlled by Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri, an Assistant Director of Career Skills/Staff Welfare of the Board.

Investigation further revealed that Nura Lawal and his company ”NADIKKO” became the principal conduits used to launder the stolen funds. These laundered funds were traced to the various bank accounts of the suspects.

The suspects are currently being detained at the Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC.

They will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

January 13, 2025

