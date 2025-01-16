A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday granted a warrant of arrest against Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, the manager of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Justice Alexander Owoeye granted the order following a motion exparte brought by the EFCC seeking the manager’s arrest.

When the case was called on Thursday, Bilikisu Buhari announced an appearance for the EFCC.

She then informed the court of an application brought by the EFCC under Section 35(1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution and Sections 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The counsel consequently moved the application, seeking an order to issue a warrant of arrest against the manager.

She said the warrant would require the manager to appear in court to answer the criminal offences he allegedly committed.

Ms Buhari submitted that if the commission could not arrest the manager, it would bring a public summons to declare him wanted.

The court granted the application and adjourned the case until 24 January for the manager’s arraignment.

Petition

In an affidavit supporting the application, the EFCC averred that it received a petition from Chinwo against the manager.

Michael Idoko, an investigator with the commission, deposed to the affidavit.

It averred that the gospel singer alleged that the manager received royalty on all her digital platforms and events without disclosure.

According to the EFCC, the gospel singer claimed that the manager diverted $345,000 without remitting her share.

It said that efforts to arrest the manager failed, necessitating the application for a warrant of arrest.

The court adjourned the case until 24 January for arraignment of the singer’s manager.

(NAN)

