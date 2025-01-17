The European Union has announced an initial humanitarian assistance budget of €1.9 billion for 2025 to address growing global crises.

Of this amount, €510 million has been earmarked for Nigeria and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa. At the present exchange rate of N1,600 to 1 Euro, this amounts to about N816 billion.

The European Union’s delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the fund will be distributed to West and Central Africa, the Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, North-West Nigeria, Central Africa, the Great Lakes region, and the Greater Horn of Africa.

The commission also stated that the EU has budgeted €1.9 billion, about N3 trillion, for humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations worldwide.

“With more than 300 million people needing humanitarian assistance in 2025, the EU is upholding its commitment to help those most in need as a leading donor of humanitarian assistance.

“Our humanitarian aid funding will support our partners on the ground – the UN family, the Red Cross/Red Crescent family, international and local government and non-governmental organisations – to provide life-saving, emergency assistance where needed,” the statement noted.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Funding for other regions

Nigeria and the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are not the only countries receiving humanitarian assistance. The EU has also allocated another €470 million to target vulnerable populations in the Middle East and North Africa.

These funds will mainly target Gaza and Yemen, where humanitarian needs remain dire.

Due to the region’s complex political, economic, and social challenges, another €95 million will be allocated to North Africa and Yemen.

The EU said, “The region has seen significant changes in recent months, including after the recent developments in Syria.

Ukraine, now enduring its third year of war, will receive an initial allocation of €140 million from the EU.

Additionally, €8 million has been designated for humanitarian projects in neighbouring Moldova.

In the Caribbean and Latin American region, “an initial €113 million will be directed at addressing the domestic and regional impact of the crisis in Venezuela, the needs of the most vulnerable people affected by the armed conflicts in Colombia, the complex crisis in Haiti and the violence in Central America, Mexico and Ecuador.”

“Around €182 million in Asia will be allocated to humanitarian assistance, particularly for the Myanmar crisis and its impact in Bangladesh, as well as for the situation in Afghanistan.

“Moreover, €35 million are allocated to the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region as well as €5 million in the southern Caucasus and Central Asia,” the statement noted.

Allocation for global emergencies

The statement further noted that the EU has set aside over €295 million to address global emergencies, ensuring rapid responses to sudden crises and unexpected humanitarian crises.

Also, more than €110 million has been budgeted to support initiatives centred on strategic policy measures, multi-year partnerships, and efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities.

“More than €295 million are reserved for worldwide actions, responding to sudden-onset emergencies and unforeseen humanitarian crises that may arise throughout the year.

“Over €110 million will be committed to horizontal activities, including innovative projects and policy initiatives, for example, the multi-year programmatic partnerships and the enhanced response capacity,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

