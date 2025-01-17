Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has undergone a “successful eye surgery” at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Mr Abayomi took to his Instagram page to share the news on Friday, posting a photo of himself wearing a hospital gown and with his right eye covered after the surgery.

He expressed gratitude to the hospital’s team of skilled oculoplastic surgeons.

“Thrilled to share that I just had a successful eye surgery at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH)!” he wrote.

He praised the “painless” procedure and extended appreciation to Bola Adekoya, a professor, Rosemary Ngwu, a doctor, and other key medical professionals at LASUTH.

This development stands out amid ongoing challenges with medical tourism in Nigeria, which costs the nation billions of naira annually as many citizens, including high-ranking officials, seek medical care abroad.

By opting for LASUTH, Mr Abayomi demonstrated confidence in the capacity of Nigeria’s healthcare system to deliver advanced medical procedures.

Medical tourism in Nigeria

In 2024, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) raised concerns about the implications of medical tourism on the economy and healthcare sector.

According to the NMA, an estimated N2 billion is lost annually as Nigerians seek medical care abroad.

NMA President Bala Audu emphasised the urgent need to reverse medical tourism, saying: “We want Nigerians to seek medical care within the country, and attract patients from other countries to come to Nigeria for medical care.”

Highlighting the financial implications, Central Bank Governor, Oluyemi Cardoso, revealed in February 2024 that Nigerians spent over $40 billion on education and healthcare abroad between 2010 and 2020.

Mr Cardoso identified the high number of Nigerians in foreign schools and reliance on medical tourism as two major factors driving pressure on the naira.

The issue has drawn criticism on government practices in the past. Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent medical trips abroad highlighted the country’s dependence on foreign healthcare systems.

During his tenure, Mr Buhari spent approximately 232 days on medical leave, far surpassing the 109 days spent abroad by his predecessor, the late Umar Yar’Adua, during his 32 months in office.

In a bid to address this, President Bola Tinubu introduced measures to curb medical tourism.

In March 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu ordered a ban on foreign trips by ministers and government officials. The directive allowed exemptions only for “trips deemed absolutely necessary.”

Lagos efforts

In September 2024, the Lagos State Health Commissioner reaffirmed the state’s commitment to becoming a top destination for medical tourism in Nigeria and West Africa.

Speaking at the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency’s World Patient Safety Day in Lagos, Mr Abayomi emphasised the government’s ongoing efforts to establish a safe and effective healthcare delivery system.

According to Mr Abayomi, the state must address the $1.5 billion Nigerians spend annually on medical treatment abroad, noting that Lagos serves as a healthcare hub, with over 12.5 million people accessing care annually.

Mr Abayomi acknowledged that Lagos faces significant challenges, including bed shortages, which necessitate increased investment in the healthcare sector.

To address these issues, the state plans to expand its annual intake of healthcare professionals from 100 to 1,000 and leverage private sector partnerships to strengthen primary healthcare services.

“The private sector will be pivotal in addressing Lagos’ healthcare needs,” Mr Abayomi stated, calling for increased local investment to reduce the reliance on medical tourism.

