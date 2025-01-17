Organised Labour in Akwa Ibom State is bracing itself for a showdown with the Akwa Ibom State Government over the “failure” of the latter to commence payment of the new minimum wage in January.

Governor Umo Eno had approved N80,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state, which is N10,000 higher than the N70,000 national wage approved by the federal government.

Unlike his Rivers State counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara who approved N85,000 as the new minimum wage and began payment in November with October arrears to come later, Mr Eno conditioned the commencement on the completion of staff verification.

However, Mr Eno bowed to pressure from Labour in the state and signed an agreement to commence payment of the new minimum wage in December, with the November arrears to be paid within the first quarter of 2025.

But at a Christmas Carol Service last month in Uyo, Mr Eno unilaterally backed out of the agreement, insisting on the completion of the staff audit.

‘If Labour gives me (verification) tonight, we start paying form tomorrow’ – Eno

While making remarks at the Carol service held on 13 December 2024, Mr Eno acknowledged the agreement he had with Labour to commence payment in the same month.

“We will not start payment until we finish verification. Nobody will force me to do that. I must know the number of workers that are in the civil service of the state,” he said, backing out of the agreement.

“And so if Labour gives that to me tonight we start paying from tomorrow,” he had said.

“Don’t let anybody confuse you. If they tell you to come and block Government House, block it, work will still go on,” the governor said, dismissing the threat made by Labour to mobilise workers to block Government House if the state government fails to commence payment by December.

“A lot of people have left the civil service. The Japa syndrome has carried them away. Some of the people have gone to sleep with the Lord, and we are still paying salaries. I will not pay until we verify. But whenever we finish verification, we will backdate it to 1 November 2024,” Mr Eno had said.

He told the people at the service that the state government would pay a 13-month salary as compensation for workers.

After Mr Eno’s remarks, the Organised Labour held a meeting the following day, during which they agreed with the governor’s request to complete verification before payment commences.

Imminent showdown

In a letter dated 16 January and addressed to the governor, the Organised Labour said the state government had assured them that payment would begin in January.

The Labour leaders reminded the governor that he had promised to implement the new minimum wage immediately after the completion of staff verification.

“Unfortunately, despite the conclusion of the exercise on 3 January, credible information suggests that the Government is no longer prepared to fulfil that commitment as alleged January salaries have been computed using the old template,” the Labour said.

The Labour urged the government to direct the issuance of minimum wage circulars with salary templates to respective ministries, departments and agencies for implementation.

Organised Labour said if payment is not initiated in the January payroll, it will have no other option than to shut down the state workforce.

“This step will not be taken lightly as it reflects our last resort in advocating for our right and justice,” the labour said in a letter signed by its leaders including the NLC chairperson, Sunny James and its TUC counterpart, Dominic Abang.

PREMIUM TIMES could not get a response from the state government as calls made to the governor’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, were not connected.

As of the time this report was filed, Mr Udoh had not responded to a text message seeking his comments.

But an official of the state government who preferred not to be named confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that January salaries will not come with the new minimum wage.

“The (New minimum wage) table not yet out and (minimum wage) bill has not been assented to yet,” the official said, a statement that counters the promise made by Mr Eno to commence minimum wage payment immediately after completion of staff verification.

