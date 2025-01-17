A candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to contest Saturday’s local government election in Ondo state has rejected the decision of the leadership of the party to withdraw from the election.

Speaking on behalf of other candidates in Akure, the PDP chairmanship candidate for Akure South, Tuyi Adekambi, criticised the party for the withdrawal, describing it as an infringement on their rights to contest the election.

Mr Adekanmbi also said the party leadership withdrew 72 hours before the contest without consulting with the candidates. “The decision to boycott the election is an aberration, an infringement on our rights, and a disservice to democracy,” Mr Adekanmbi, who is also the PDP Youth Leader in Akure South, said.

“For the party to withdraw just 72 hours before the election is a betrayal, not only to us as candidates but also to the people of Akure South, who have supported us. We believe we have a strong chance of winning, with nearly 85 per cent support from the electorate.

“We are deeply disappointed by the party’s decision and see it as a failure of leadership. Moving forward, we will communicate our next line of action to the public. For now, we thank the people of Akure for their unwavering support and urge them to remain steadfast.

“This decision was not ours. The party leadership has failed us and the people of Akure. We remain committed to the democratic process and will continue to fight for what is right.”

However, the party leadership has insisted that the decision to pull out of the election was well taken. “We understand the feelings of some of the candidates, having invested their emotions and funds into the election, but what an elder will see while sitting, a child may not see it even if it climbs the treetop,” Kennedy Peretei, the party’s publicity secretary, said.

Mr Peretei acknowledged that the election was imminent, leaving little room for further action at this stage, and affirmed that the party’s position remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Chief Judge Olusegun Odutola has inaugurated the Local Government Election Petitions Tribunal to address any electoral disputes that may arise following the LG polls.

The tribunal members are Dickson Oguntuyi, Ruth Adebodun, Kehinde Aladedutire, Aduroja Atinuke, Lebi Olalekan, and Victor Ajayi. At the inauguration ceremony, which was held at the Conference Hall of the Ondo State High Court on Thursday, Mr Odutola said the appointed chairperson and members of the tribunal were designated to preside over election petition tribunals.

“This occasion underscores the vital role of the judiciary in safeguarding democracy, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that justice is dispensed without fear or favour,” the Chief Judge said.

He stated that elections are the foundation of democracy, enabling the people to select their leaders in line with their will. He emphasised that, when disputes arise, the judiciary serves as a vital institution for interpreting the law, resolving conflicts, and restoring public confidence in the electoral process.

