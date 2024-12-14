Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has unilaterally backed out of an agreement with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to begin payment of new minimum wage in December, over a week after signing it.

The governor had approved N80,000 as a new minimum wage for workers in the state, an amount that is N10,000 higher than the N70,000 national wage approved by the federal government.

Unlike his Rivers State counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara who approved N85,000 as the new minimum wage and began payment in November with October arrears to come later, Mr Eno insisted that the implementation of the new minimum wage can only commence after staff verification.

He cited “Japa Syndrome”, a term used to describe the exodus of Nigerians for a better life abroad, as reason for his action. He had instead offered to pay 13th month salary to workers, apparently as a compensation.

Mr Eno, however, bowed to pressure from labour in the state over a week ago and signed an agreement with labour to commence payment in December with November arrears to come within the first quarter of next year.

Speaking at the State Christmas Carols in Uyo on Friday evening, Mr Eno backed out, insisting on completion of staff verification as a condition for commencement of payment, a move that may lead to a showdown with labour.

He, however, acknowledged the agreement but said he cannot be coerced into implementing it.

“We had a meeting with labour and at that meeting – tense meeting. We had made some agreements. They wanted the new minimum wage to start in November and I said to them that’s fine but we need to do verification. If they give me the verification today we will start paying in November.

“So we agreed. That is the agreement – agreement is agreement but tonight as your governor, we will pay the 13th month we have already calculated,” he said as the crowd went into a frenzy but their joy was only momentarily.

“I can see you’re happy. We are paying on the old structure,” the crowd went mute, apparently uncomfortable with the decision of the governor.

“But I also told them it is a give and take. If we start from November then the 13th month I had announced to cushion the effect will not hold.

“Because we would not start paying the new structure even though it starts from November we would not start paying until we finished (staff) verification,” he said, reneging on the agreement he signed with Labour in the state.

“Nobody will force me to do that. I must know the number of workers that are in the civil service in the state. And so Labour gives that to me tonight we start paying tomorrow.

“So don’t let anybody confuse you if they tell you to come and block Government House. Block it, work will still go on. You must understand that we must do the right thing,” he said.

He warned the Labour leaders whom he said are members of the verification committee not to delay the exercise.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES after signing the agreement, Sunny James, the chairperson of the NLC in the state, said the benefits of implementing the new minimum wage far outweigh the 13th month salary.

“And from the consideration of NLC, it is very clear that 13 months’ salary for all junior staff does not meet N20,000 which you know is only basic (salary) and then the new minimum wage is not less than N55,000 for any junior staff and therefore we need our minimum wage,” Mr James said, stressing that the issue of 13 months’ is the governor’s prerogative.

Labour to decide

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, Mr James said labour signed an agreement with the governor that the payment of the new minimum wage would begin in December (this month).

“That is the wording of the agreement. That is what I understand but from that day till today for those who are in Akwa Ibom there is a very serious cold war between labour and the State Government.”

Mr James told this newspaper that as a follow up to the governor’s remarks last night labour will meet and decide on the next step.

