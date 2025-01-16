Rotary International Foundation has committed over $300 million in recent years to support Nigeria’s fight against polio.

The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, Mark Maloney, made this known on Thursday during a symbolic polio immunisation event at the Jahi Primary Health Centre in Abuja.

Mr Maloney reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to eradicating the disease.

“We have committed, over the course of many years, over $300m to polio eradication in Nigeria alone. And we are pleased to work with the Nigeria National Polio Plus Committee, we are very pleased with the work that they are doing,” he said.

He emphasised the significance of continued efforts to eradicate polio, particularly in Nigeria, where 93 cases of Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) were reported in 2024.

Polio eradication efforts

Mr Maloney noted that the Nigerian government has made notable progress in combating polio, with the country being declared wild polio virus-free in 2020.

However, the challenge posed by vaccine-derived polio type 2 remains significant.

He urged the Nigerian government to maintain its focus on polio eradication, noting that while Rotary has played a crucial role, continued success requires the involvement of the public sector.

The chairperson also highlighted Rotary’s allocation of “tens of millions of dollars” annually to polio eradication efforts, primarily through the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

However, the exact amount for Nigeria’s 2025 allocation will be finalised after the International Polio Plus Committee meeting scheduled for 29-30 January, and final approval by the Rotary Foundation trustees on 8-9 February.

Polio in Nigeria

Polio, also known as poliomyelitis, is a highly infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It can lead to paralysis, disability, and even death.

There are two main types of polio: wild poliovirus and vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV).

Wild poliovirus is the naturally occurring form of the virus, while VDPV emerges due to mutations in the virus contained in the oral polio vaccine.

In Nigeria, recent talks about polio have been centred around the country’s efforts to maintain its wild poliovirus-free status, which was achieved in 2020.

However, the cVDPV2 remains a major concern, with 168 cases reported in 2022.

To combat this, the Nigerian government, along with partners like the WHO, has been conducting mass vaccination campaigns.

In August 2023, a campaign was launched in Niger State, targeting over 2.6 million children with the fractional inactivated poliovirus vaccine (fIPV).

Beyond polio eradication

Rotary International’s efforts in Nigeria extend beyond polio. The foundation has committed $2 million to the “Programme of Scale,” a project aimed at reducing maternal and child mortality.

Mr Maloney explained that the initiative’s goal is to decrease birth-related mortality, particularly in underserved districts.

He emphasised that Rotary’s projects in Nigeria are tailored to the specific needs of local communities. These projects, often funded through global grants, involve collaboration between local Rotarians and their international counterparts.

“Polio eradication remains Rotary’s number one global priority,” he added.

“But, in terms of the large scale projects, polio eradication is Rotary’s number one priority worldwide.”

A former District Governor and Chairperson of the Nigeria National Polio Plus Committee, Joshua Hassan, noted that immunisation efforts are carried out at the local level, with national immunisation days scheduled twice a year across the country.

The National Coordinator, Together for Healthy Families in Nigeria, Emmanuel Lufadeju, highlighted that the Programme of Scale project is designed to reduce maternal mortality among women by 25 per cent.

He said they are planning to implement a social behavioural change initiative, aiming to shift people’s attitudes and encourage them to give birth in healthcare facilities rather than at home.

