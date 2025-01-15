The Lagos State Government has announced plans to conduct a polio outbreak response exercise from 18 to 22 January across all 20 local governments areas and 37 local council development areas.

The response comes in light of recent reports of new polio cases in Nigeria and other countries.

The Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Abimbola Bowale, emphasised the need for prompt action to maintain the country’s polio-free status.

Mr Bowale stated that during this period, vaccination teams will visit residential homes, schools, churches, mosques, gated estates, and other public places to vaccinate eligible children.

“If we become complacent, the entire country is vulnerable to reinfection by the wild poliovirus, especially with a recent outbreak of wild polio-virus type 1 in Malawi and Mozambique,” he said.

Mr Bowale called for improved routine immunisation coverage to halt the transmission of Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) and “ensure high population immunity as a deterrent against any reinfection of the wild poliovirus.”

Latest on polio

Three countries reported new polio cases as of the second week of January, according to the latest update from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

In Pakistan, one case of Wild Poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was reported with paralysis onset on 9 November, which brings Pakistan’s total WPV1 cases in 2024 to 68.

Nigeria recorded three cases of cVDPV2 in Kebbi and Kano, with paralysis onset in late October. These cases increased Nigeria’s total for 2024 to 93.

Indonesia also reported one cVDPV2 case in Maluku Utara province, with paralysis onset on 15 May, bringing the country’s total for 2024 to seven.

Lagos vaccination achievements

In addition to polio prevention efforts, Mr Bowale highlighted the success of Lagos State’s 2024 Mass Vaccination Campaign, which targeted measles, yellow fever, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

The government revealed that 20,366,405 residents received the yellow fever vaccine, achieving 95 per cent coverage.

A total of 3,595,461 children were vaccinated against measles, representing 85 per cent coverage, while 163,553 eligible persons were immunised against HPV.

“This comprehensive campaign targeted high-risk populations and leveraged innovative strategies to maximise impact. By focusing on both urban and remote communities, the campaign achieved herd immunity, reduced disease transmission, and strengthened routine immunisation systems,” Mr Bowale stated.

The campaign, which commenced on 19 October, 2024, was supported by key stakeholders, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and GAVI.

Commitment to public health

Mr Bowale attributed the campaign’s success to the dedication of healthcare workers, support of partners, and the cooperation of Lagos residents.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting lives through sustained vaccination efforts.

The Special Adviser on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, also commended the collaborative efforts of partners and stakeholders, emphasising that the vaccination campaign had not only saved lives but also strengthened the state’s capacity to prevent disease outbreaks.

Mrs Ogunyemi urged residents to continue participating in vaccination campaigns to safeguard public health and prevent the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.

